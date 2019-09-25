Bernard Hopkins gives Canelo massive props for taking on historic fight

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Legend Bernard Hopkins has praised Canelo Alvarez to attempting a leap of faith from the middleweight to light-heavyweight division.

At the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Canelo attempts to rip away Sergey Kovalev’s 175 pound title to become a four-weight ruler in boxing.

Only three other Mexicans have achieved the feat and Hopkins says fans tuning in will be part of something bigger on November 2nd.

“I know a little bit about history,” stated the oldest world champion of all time. “And for Canelo to take a big leap from 160 to 175, to dare to be great, to make history, anyone that’s not educated in boxing history, wouldn’t know what I’m talking about right now.

“But just in case you want to learn because it’s never too late. It’s very historic to be in the position of Canelo.

“And to bite off challenges and challenge himself and dare to be great to make history. As Oscar said, not only Mexican history, but also boxing history.

“There’s very few fighters who have accomplished 160 to 175 and been successful.

“As you know, you’re standing and hearing from one right now (me).

“I have a personal feeling about making history because I’ve been there and done that. Now it’s Canelo’s time.

“I understand what it’s like to be in there with the Krusher. He earned that and I respect that and I respect that to this day.

“Enjoy this historic fight and watch Canelo Alvarez – who I call the Evil Knievel in boxing – who’s taken on the best so far and is now taking on the best at light heavyweight.”







CO-FEATURE

Canelo v Kovalev will have Ryan Garcia in the co-feature slot against Romero Duno.

‘Kingry’ is looking forward to it even more due to the disappointment of his last fight collapsing.

“I’m excited. The co-main event on the biggest card of the year. I’m so honored. It’s a big night. I get to fight the guy I wanted to fight most,

Romero Duno.

“They all said I was scared. I was worried about him and now I have the chance to get my respect and show everyone I’m a real fighter.

“Everybody stay tuned. It’s going to be a big fight. Thank you to everybody for believing in me and thank you to Golden Boy for getting the job done. Let’s make history.”

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and Brand-New Grapefruit Crush, Knockout Flavor. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.