Sorry Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao ‘exhibition’ just not good enough

📸 Naoki Fukuda

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2. Mayweather has revealed a rematch with Pacquiao is in the works, with plans for the match-up to take place in Tokyo.

Contrary to reports in China and his own insistence that’s he is fully retired, ‘Money’ make public his plans to meet rival Pacquiao again.

Mayweather wrote on Instagram: “Mayweather vs. Pacquiao exhibition Tokyo Japan coming soon Betrnk.com #TMT Japan.”

In an accompanying video, the five-weight champion added: “Money May, Money May, Money May . . . Money May all day.

“What I’m working on right now is the Mayweather-Pacquiao exhibition right here in Tokyo, Japan. Stay tuned.”

This conflicts what was initially reported in China for an exhibition next year.

South China Post reported: “There’s a press conference (on September 18 in China). It will announce that Mayweather will hold a boxing match in China next year,” according to a spokesperson for the match-up.

“We have already got the Hainan Government’s temporary approval for this event.

“But everything needs to be confirmed with Floyd as well. The details are not 100 percent confirmed yet. We are in the process of negotiating details with Mayweather’s management.

“This match aims to enhance the friendship between two powerful nations through boxing. Gaining popularity for Hainan in the role of an international tourism island.

“Also achieving Mission Hills’ vision of bringing world-class sports events to Haikou.”

Although the Chinese bout could still happen in 2020, Floyd’s initial focus is on the Filipino Senator he defeated in 2015.

A lucrative first event remains the highest-grossing in the history of the sport. But Mayweather’s plans certainly are not good enough.

To continue the legacy of these two legends with an ‘exhibition’ outside Vegas goes against everything the first fight represented.

MAYPAC

What the majority of fans want is a straight Las Vegas rematch. Widely in the same ilk as ‘MayPac 1’.

A second-rate, largely meaningless contest would not be sufficient for the die-hards.

Pacquiao is still in his prime at 40 years old. Mayweather is two years older. He hasn’t fought competitively for four years.

But can Mayweather still defeat the ‘Pacman’ at the ripe old age of 42? – That’s what everyone wants to find out.

Whatever Mayweather is getting offered from Japanese investors to face Pacquiao can’t be as much as he’d earn in the USA on Pay-Per-View.

Another nine-figure sum is guaranteed for ‘MayPac 2’. Projections the rematch would sell at least two million PPV’s are already public.

If Mayweather plows ahead with these plans, and Pacquiao agrees, let’s hope the latter insists on a clause in the contract for a ‘real’ third fight.







