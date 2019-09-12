Canelo v Sergey Kovalev venue set for Nov 2 light-heavyweight title clash

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

Nevada will once again welcome Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez to their world-famous Las Vegas Strip for a headline world title event.

Canelo will move up to 175 pounds on November 2nd in a bid to become a four-weight world champion against Russian puncher Sergey Kovalev.

MGM Resorts will host the contest at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has confirmed.

The Mexican has already claimed super-welterweight, middleweight and super-middleweight straps during a stellar career.

Despite debate over the 168-pound belt taken from Rocky Fielding in December, Canelo would be recognized as a bonafide ruler at the quartet of class.

Kovalev will put his WBO light-heavyweight title on the line when the pair collide on streaming platform DAZN.

For his part, Canelo has already pocketed a whopping amount due to his $350m+ deal with DAZN. Kovalev is set to bank over $10m.

Golden Boy Promotions are preparing an official announcement. DAZN have been ready to break the news for over a week.

Last-minute hitches have seemingly been ironed out as Canelo aims for what will be a historic victory for his mass of fans.

Missing out on this weekend’s usual Mexican Independence date due to a niggling knee injury, Canelo’s delay fell nicely into a Kovalev challenge.

The Russian had a mandatory to fulfill beforehand. He did so in emphatic fashion last month. ‘Krusher’ took out Briton Anthony Yarde despite a scare in the mid-rounds.







LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

Boasting a weight advantage of being fully acclimatized to 175 pounds seems to make no odds to bookmakers who have Canelo a firm favorite to win.

Beginning his career at welterweight, Canelo’s move up through the divisions has been on the agenda for some time.

Always big at any weight class he competes, the 29 year-old could be at his most comfortable once he competes fully commits to light-heavyweight.

Inspirations to Canelo’s attempted feat are Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales and Jorge Arce. The trio are currently the only four-division rulers in Mexican history.

More will be revealed soon.

CANELO FORM

May 2019 – Daniel Jacobs W UD

December 2018 – Rocky Fielding W TKO3

Sept 2018 – Gennadiy Golovkin W MD

Sept 2017 – Gennadiy Golovkin D SD

May 2017 – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr W UD