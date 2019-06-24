EXCLUSIVE: Canelo v Kovalev, four-weight title shot moves a step closer

Phil Jay

📸 DAZN / David Spagnolo

Canelo’s chances of challenging for a FOURTH-WEIGHT world championship have moved a step closer with a warm reception from Sergey Kovalev.

WBN has learned Canelo will be aiming to move up to light-heavyweight for a title chance in a bid to add further to his legacy.

Currently holding belts at 160 and 168, Canelo won the first of his crowns at super-welterweight as a fresh-faced 20 year-old back in 2011.

Unifying at 154, Canelo then took Miguel Cotto’s WBC strap before taking Gennady Golovkin’s haul in 2018.

Months later, the Golden Boy superstar won his third-weight accolade at Madison Square Garden.

Now, the 28 year-old has his eye on joining Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales and Jorge Arce in a select band of Mexican four-division kings.

Never one to shirk a challenge, WBN understands Canelo is eyeing a massive battle with three-time 175 ruler and current WBO champion Sergey Kovalev.

Upon being quizzed about the subject, Kovalev and promoter Kathy Duva would be very interested in receiving contact from Oscar De La Hoya.

“I have been hearing these rumors too. I have been told that Canelo would like to challenge Sergey for his title,” Duva exclusively told World Boxing News.

“But to date, we have received no offers from Golden Boy. So I don’t know how serious these rumors could be.

“Of course, Sergey is open to it. It would be a historic matchup, with Canelo trying for a world title in his fourth weight class.

“If it is true, and Canelo really wants to do that, you really have to give him a lot of credit. He’s a true throwback fighter who always needs and wants a bigger challenge.

“Who wouldn’t be excited about Canelo moving up in weight ahead and fighting Sergey Kovalev?”







YARDE

Another issue raised by WBN with Duva was the ongoing situation regarding Kovalev and unbeaten mandatory Anthony Yarde.

Both sides have been locked in talks since the spring at the insistence of the WBO. At one point, a deal seemed done, only for another delay to raise its head.

Duva remains optimistic the Russia v United Kingdom battle can still get over the line.

“We are still working on the Yarde fight,” she confirmed. “There have been a lot of complications with this one behind the scenes.

“Hopefully, we will get everything resolved shortly,” added Duva.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay