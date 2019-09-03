World title history against Anthony Joshua gaining Andy Ruiz Jr. revenge

Phil Jay

Anthony Joshua aims to regain the world heavyweight crown on December 7th when the Briton battles Andy Ruiz Jr. for a second time.

In a bid to become a two-time champion, Joshua faces Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua could join a select band of top division legends if he can overturn the result after Ruiz stopped him in seven rounds last June. The pair are set to embark on a three-city press tour this week.

Turning to past efforts in 200 pound plus rematches, history is not on the side of the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

After five previous attempts, it took 43 years from the inception of the heavyweight title for Jack Sharkey to become the first to first to do it in 1932.

Sharkey lost via disqualification to Max Schmeling before gaining revenge two years later.

Jersey Joe Walcott had scored a return win in 1951 opposite Ezzard Charles, but that was at the second attempt and not a rematch.

In 1959, Floyd Patterson avenged a loss to Swede Ingemar Johansson before Muhammad Ali‘s famous win over Joe Frazier was next sixteen years on.

Amazingly, Ali achieved the feat again in 1978. Dropping a shock decision to Leon Spinks in 1978, Ali reversed it that same year.

Another decade and a half went by before Evander Holyfield reversed his loss to Riddick Bowe. A third bout which was non-title was won by Bowe two years after in 1995.

1994 saw Oliver McCall upset Lennox Lewis with a crushing blow. Lewis would have to wait three years to regain his world crown.

Holyfield repeated his Bowe victory in 1997, this time in a triumph versus Michael Moorer. The fight was just months on from a second victory over Mike Tyson.

‘The Real Deal’ was on the receiving end against John Ruiz in 2001, just a day on from Lewis matching a second effort in a knockout of Hasim Rahman.

Since 2001, only Wladimir Klitschko has been able to gain revenge in a world title fight. The Ukrainian beat Lamon Brewster in 2007, three years after being stopped by the American in five rounds.

In a case of 30 rematches, and not including any trilogy contests, regaining belts has only been achieved ten times.

Twenty of those clashes have gone the way of the original winner, which could be an ominous sign for AJ.

Despite the stats, Ruiz remains the underdog to keep a firm grip on his four world title belt come this December.

List of all heavyweight title rematches:

NON-RETIRED ERA

17/01/2015 Deontay Wilder W pts 12 Bermane Stiverne WBC

04/11/2017 Deontay Wilder KO1 Bermane Stiverne WBC

01/06/2019 Andy Ruiz Jr. TKO7 Anthony Joshua IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO

07/12/2019 Andy Ruiz Jr. ??? Anthony Joshua IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay