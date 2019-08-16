EXCLUSIVE: Sean Gibbons discusses Manny Pacquiao’s next promotion

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions President Sean Gibbons has promised an unforgettable night in Manila when two-division king John Riel Casimero collides with Cesar Ramirez on August 24.

The showdown, which sees the WBO interim bantamweight title up for grabs, is promoted by Senator Pacquiao alongside Gibbons.

Should Casimero come through the bout unscathed, then a fight with WBO Zolani Tete is likely to be his next opponent – something Gibbons believes could be the making of the Filipino.

“Casimero is very well known to fans around the world and in England where Casimero came over a couple of years ago and knocked out current WBC champion Charlie Edwards,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Basically the senator has always had a promotional company – MP Promotions. We’ve had a chance now to really step it up and help some of the Filipino fighters.

“So, on August 24th we’re doing the defense of Casimero’s WBO interim title. If successful, he is looking forward to taking on full champion Zolani Tete in the very near future.”

Casimero vs. Tete

South Africa’s Tete participated in the World Boxing Super Series, only to pull out in the semi-finals due to sustaining an injury.

Since his victory over Mikhail Aloyan, Tete hasn’t returned to the ring. It’s very likely the WBO titleholder will face the winner of the contest in Manila next.

With Casimero just one fight away from challenging for the WBO title, his representative spoke of his excitement at a potential opportunity to challenge Tete.

“I see Casimero getting on very well against Tete. He is the only fighter that I’ve ever been around in boxing and the history of my work that’s actually travelled to seven different countries. He’s won seven times and picked up three world titles along the way.

“It’s pretty amazing when you think about it. Usually, the fighter doesn’t even want to leave his hometown let alone travel to seven countries.

“Casimero feels very good on the road, wherever. I believe he is just looking for a breakout evening and Tete’s that guy. Casimero is one of the most skilled 118-lbs fighters in the world.

“I’m looking for big things now that he is finally getting an opportunity.”







Ramirez

But first, Casimero has to come through the tricky Ramirez.

Gibbons is wary of the threat he brings. The Mexican is a top. 10 ranked fighter and has won his previous six fights, with five coming via KO.

Asked about the danger he possesses, Gibbons said: He’s a solid guy. He travelled to England and fought Ryan Burnett. He did very well.

“Did he come close to winning? – By no means but he was there all night trying.

“So what he is, he is a solid guy to promote a show in the Philippines. He gives you a lot of work. And like I said, if you’re not ready, these guys come hungry, ready, to get that belt.

“I see it as a 70-30 but I see it as a very good competitive fight.”