WATCH: Andy Ruiz Jr. blows AJ rematch in Saudi Arabia out of the water

Andy Ruiz Jr. has finally released his side on a recently announced rematch against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

The 29 year-old was on a flight when he interacted with fans on an Instagram Story chat.

Inevitably asked questions about the confirmation by Eddie Hearn, Ruiz said he will not be fighting in the Middle East.

Instead, the Mexican-American wants the fight to go ahead in the United States.

“I know everybody’s talking about the fight and all but we got the real news coming soon,” said Ruiz. “The fight is going to happen soon. I’m trying to give hope, give motivation to all my people.

“Of course. It’s going to be on my terms, our terms. We’re going to bring it back here in the United States.

“It’s like I said, I don’t have no protection over there.”

Hearn had previously insisted Ruiz has signed on the dotted line, saying: “Despite what I have read, both fighters have signed for this rematch fight.

“All the governing bodies have been told. It has been confirmed by both sides. The dates and venue for this event.”

The Matchroom promoter stating he was looking forward to the contest at a press conference on Monday.

“I was lucky enough to attend the World Boxing Super Series in Saudi Arabia, which was a fantastic event. Not just because of the logistical set up but because of the vibrancy of the crowd and the interest in the sport of boxing.

“We wanted to go somewhere that had a vision for the sport of boxing. And we already knew Saudi Arabia was for real. They’re investing in the sport.

“We have to realise that there is another world out there outside of Cardiff and Madison Square Garden. We have an obligation to grow the sport to new areas and regions.

“This event could change boxing forever. If Saudi is going to invest in these fights you could be seeing a big change in the dynamics of the sport, which truly excites me.”

Ruiz had remained silent through a Friday and Monday ratification by Hearn, which was an ominous sign, as WBN suggested on more than one occasion.

It will be interesting to see what happens next as a power tug-of-war looks set to begin.







