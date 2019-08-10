How Manny Pacquiao could make $150m in Floyd Mayweather TRILOGY

World Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather is back in training as rumors continue to grow of a massive rematch with Manny Pacquiao in the coming months.

The pair of ex-pound for pound kings have the best chance of meeting again since 2015 after Pacquiao proved his worth and won another world title.

Mayweather promised Pacquiao another opportunity when signing the Filipino Senator at the back end of 2018. After victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, Pacquiao is now recognized as the number one welterweight on the planet.

At 42, Floyd is hitting the gym to test the waters. If his conditioning remains intact, MayPac 2 could be firmly on the cards for later this year or the spring of 2020.

Pacquiao would be a lot closer in the bookmakers odds for the contest, with what seems to be an unfathomable win over Mayweather being the catalyst for a trilogy.

The 40 year-old inflicting a first ever loss on Mayweather could be worth $150 million dollars to Pacquiao.

All depends on how Mayweather feels in the gym. And if the five-weight world champion believes he can still compete.

If the answer is yes, Pacquiao will get another crack at the undefeated ‘Money’ man, with a third fight hinging on a shock triumph.

REMATCH

In a recent Instagram post, Mayweather addressed the potential return with his career nemesis.

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it,” said Mayweather.

“This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name. It’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait.

“Let that man’s name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao’. But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words!

“All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American ‘fanbase’ either went mute. You ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch.

“My take on all this bull*** is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record. And hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments.

“Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!”

It’s now down to Mayweather to make the decision of whether to make a return. Then it’s up to Pacquaio to get the W.

A first contest is worth at least $50m to Pacquiao. Whilst a second would be double that if he can avenge his Mayweather reverse.







