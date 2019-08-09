Floyd Mayweather begins training as Manny Pacquiao eyes 2019 rematch

World Boxing News

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao could be in line for another mega-money fight, four years on from their first meeting.

Posting a video to Instagram this week, Mayweather tagged his promotional company to let everyone know he’s ready to return.

The 42 year-old hasn’t fought competitively since 2015 versus Andre Berto, the same year he last shared the ring with the Filipino Senator.

Since then, two easy exhibition wins over Conor McGregor and Tenshin Nasukawa have failed to ignite Mayweather’s passion.

It’s thought Mayweather now wants one final chapter and Pacquiao would be the only fighter involved.

Mayweather still looks in magnificent shape despite being in his early forties. With a full camp, there’s no doubting Mayweather could still compete with the in-form Pacquiao.

The lack of action over a four-year period would only add further to ‘Pacman’ fans who believe the eight-weight champ would come out on top.

On the back of Mayweather making his potential plans known, Pacquiao representative Sean Gibbons made it clear his man was on board.

Asked by the Philippine Star whether a rematch with recent opponent Keith Thurman or old foe Jeff Horn were possible. Plus if Marcos Maidana was an options, Gibbons said: “No. Nothing to prove. (Keith Thurman) had his shot (on July 20, and lost). Game over,” said Gibbons, before adding: “Horn who? Another desperate guy.

“We want Floyd. We want Mayweather (in a rematch),” he concluded.







PAY-PER-VIEW

As WBN predicted when Mayweather and Pacquiao were first linked to a return in late 2018, a Pay-Per-View rematch would still hit over two million buys.

The first encounter secured a record of 4.6m worldwide. This mark is still unsurpassable to this day.

Anything over the 2m figure would guarantee Mayweather well above nine-figures, the minimum purse the American would expect.

Pacquiao could pocket at least $50m for his trouble, $30m shy of what he originally earned in 2015 but still $40m above his Thurman check.

Mayweather has mere weeks to decide on his future, though. Pacquiao wants to be back in action by November or December, which gives the ‘Money’ man just a couple of weeks to make sure both fighters get twelve weeks preparation time.