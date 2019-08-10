Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua set to pocket MAMMOTH purses in Saudi Arabia

World Boxing News

Andy Ruiz Jr. will pocket a career-high purse when the Mexican-American makes the first defense of his heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua.

The contest has been confirmed, as WBN revealed first, for Saudi Arabia. Ruiz v Joshua 2 will take place on December 7 in Diriyah.

Ruiz, who defeated Joshua on June 1st at Madison Square Garden, begins the underdog to cement his four world title belts.

Joshua, on the other hand, has been made the odds on favorite to gain revenge in the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ event.

WBN understands both fighters will pocket EIGHT FIGURE checks for what will be the heavyweight fight of the year.

An uproar has already begun in regards to the venue as Saudi Arabia has always polarized when hosting sporting events.

World Wrestling Entertainment have been criticized on many occasions for taking Pay-Per-View’s to the region, whilst Eddie Hearn has also come under fire.

Fans are unhappy with travelling to the Middle East, whilst others cite the human rights record of Saudi Arabia for their disgruntlement.

Whatever the situation, the fight is on and Ruiz is seemingly on board despite being silent as the announcement was made.

Madison Square Garden was initially earmarked to stage the return, although Joshua was persuaded to seek home advantage by his team.

Attention then turned to the Principality Stadium in Wales. It looked for all the world as though Cardiff would win the day until Saudi Arabian officials made a huge and lucrative bid to secure the rights.

This means Ruiz and Joshua will take home a wad of cash each, whatever the result before the Christmas period.







RELATED ARTICLES

Ruiz v Joshua 2: Details set for Dec 7 ‘Clash on the Dunes’ in Saudi Arabia As World Boxing News revealed first on Tuesday morning, Saudi Arabia made a late and now successful bid to stage the Andy Ruiz Jr. v Anthony Joshua rematch. Despite speculation to the contrary that the likes of Dubai, Qatar and other countries were in the running, WBN knew only two stood a chance. They were […]