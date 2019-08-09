Anthony Joshua displays slimmer physique as Andy Ruiz rematch looms

World Boxing News

Anthony Joshua could be looking to increase his mobility for a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. if the latest snap of the Briton is anything to go by.

In a photoshoot with William Hill, Joshua was pictured sat in the corner looking far more sleek than for his June 1st clash with Ruiz.

Joshua was badly beaten by Ruiz in New York just two months ago. The 30 year-old is gearing up for a second fight this winter.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as the favored venue for a clash which could be confirmed this weekend.

Four world title belts will once against be on the line as Joshua bids for redemption.

Weighing a bulky 247 pounds for the Madison Square Garden battle, Joshua may be aiming to go back to his slighter weight of 242 for the Joseph Parker fight.

Going twelve rounds for the only time in his career, Joshua used his superior boxing skills to defeat Parker via majority decision.

Parker was more of a brute than a technician though. AJ will need all of his Olympic and world title credentials in order to out-box the well-schooled Ruiz.

It could be debated that Joshua’s only chance to beat Ruiz is to nail him to the canvas. Tactics which proved to be his undoing in the first encounter.

UK bookmakers believe Joshua can gain revenge as odds of 2/5 on suggest. Ruiz is a good bet at around 2/1 to cement the belts as his own.







AL HAYMON

Should Ruiz once again prevail, Joshua would find himself out of top division title contention for the foreseeable future.

Al Haymon, who represents Ruiz, has a plethora of contenders lined up to face WBC ruler Deontay Wilder.

As his only available world champion (unless Ruiz beats Joshua again), Wilder has taken the load of giving most of the PBC family at 200 pounds plus a shot at the world crown.

The likes of Chris Arreola, Gerald Washington and Dominic Breazeale have all been handed shots at Wilder’s green and gold strap.

Adam Kownacki, Oscar Rivas and Charles Martin are seemingly due to be the next in line after Luis Ortiz.

Ruiz would be able to spread the bouts around should he put Joshua to the sword in the coming months.

One thing is for certain, Joshua cannot afford to lose.