Ashley Theophane UK homecoming closer to reality for 2019

Phil Jay

Former British champion Ashley Theophane could be back in a United Kingdom ring in the coming months, World Boxing News learned on Wednesday.

The 38 year-old veteran of 58 bouts (49-8-1) is on the lookout for a significant half century of victories before he hangs up the gloves for good.

Theophane last fought in home soil against Darren Hamilton in 2012. He lost his super-lightweight Lonsdale Belt in controversial circumstances.

‘Treasure’ needed a win to secure the strap outright. Hamilton took a unanimous decision which really could have gone either way at Liverpool Equestrian Centre.

Since then, the avid Tottenham Hotspurs fan has lost just three times – two at world level, in his 22 contests to this day.

Fighting primarily in the United States until 2017, Theophane then embarked on a world tour.

Over a twenty-month period, Theophane has fought in several different countries. This came after severing ties with Floyd Mayweather’s promotional outfit in an amicable parting of ways after five successful years.

Facing Adrien Broner in a world title challenge was the pinnacle for Theophane.

A contest with Joe Pigford is now possible for later this year. It would complete a full circle for Theophane and grant his wish for a Great Britain homecoming bout prior to retirement.

Other offers are also in the pipeline for Theophane, who is gaining traction as a, ‘have gloves, will travel’ fighter in his twilight years.

More is set to be revealed soon on the future of the globetrotting Londoner.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.







