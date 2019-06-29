Ashley Theophane records 49th pro win, reveals four offers – one from UK

World Boxing News

Ashley Theophane continued his globetrotting efforts this weekend when the Londoner travelled to Romania for a hastily-arranged contest.

‘Treasure’ was due to compete at York Hall last weekend. The fight was called off at the last minute due to the death of Theophane’s first ever boxing coach.

Heading to the Balkans, the veteran traded blows with Ferenc Hafner and in the process moved one victory off a half-century.

Speaking to WBN after the triumph, Theophane will now weigh up his options.

The 38 year-old is hoping to land a lucrative encounter as he targets a 50th win.

“Ferenc Hafner put up a good effort. He tried but I did what I was supposed to do. I got the win,” Theophane told World Boxing News.

Imagine being appreciated across the globe more than you are at home. That’s my life story. Shown no love from UK promoters my whole career. None! I shouldn’t of achieved nothing that I have. I’m proud of me and all I’ve done. 49 pro wins during 16 years in 11 countries. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xkQ5rjZ7KX — Ashley Theophane (@AshleyTheophane) June 29, 2019

“I’m past my best but I’m still good enough to hang with a lot of fighters. I just haven’t received the backing so I have to do my own thing.

“I’m an outcast in my own country. It’s crazy. I get so much fan love across the world for what I’ve achieved but never had any support from the UK promoters or UK boxing media. It is what it is. The show goes on.

“I left Mayweather Promotions after 5 years, 13 months ago to go on a world tour. I’ve won my last nine contests, eight by knockout. Fighting in eight countries, Germany, USA, Hungary twice, Ghana, Poland, Mexico, UAE and Romania. It’s been a great experience. Accra, Ghana and Dubai, UAE were both two of my favourite trips.

“The fans and the reception I received was special in Ghana.”

He continued: “I’m proud of myself to have compiled a record of 49 (19)-8-1. Fighting and winning in eleven countries during my 16-year career.

“I’ve sparred some of the best of my generation and I’ve fought some good fighters in Pablo Cesar Cano, Lenny Daws, DeMarcus Corley, Danny Garcia, Alan Bosworth, Delvin Rodriguez, Craig Docherty, Adrian Broner, Ali Oubaali and Jason Cook, among others.”







OFFERS

On what could be next, Theophane revealed the names of several possible opponents for later in 2019.

“Over the last year, I’ve had offers to fight Olympian Custio Clayton promoted by Lee Baxter Promotions in Canada. Also Olympian Josh Kelly promoted by Eddie Hearn.

“Contact over Abass Baraou, who is promoted by Sauerland Promotions in Germany has also been put to me.

“Plus, Kim Poulsen who’s fighting Martin Murray in July. Poulsen has been offered to me for October 5th in Denmark, so I have options.

“Hopefully a deal with be made over the next month,” concluded the former world title challenger.