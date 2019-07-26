EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan explains situation regarding Manny Pacquiao fight

Mick Kane

📸 MP8 / Lawrence Lustig

Former super lightweight world champion Amir Khan had announced a match up with newly-crowned WBA Super World Champion Manny Pacquiao last week.

Pacquiao and his team have since denied that any deal was in place. Pacman won a split decision over Keith Thurman as he rolled back the years.

Khan was impressed.

“Basically, Pacquiao boxed really well against Keith Thurman,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News about his former training partner’s triumph.

“Keith Thurman obviously didn’t have the speed, footwork, to keep up with Manny, who is forty. He boxed really, really well. Looked strong and put in a great performance.”

Having came out last week to announce that he would be facing Pacquiao later this year in Saudi Arabia, Khan explained why he broke the news.

“At the press conference last week, they (Khan’s advisors) said to me that the Manny Pacquiao fight was done and was signed. So, obviously, my advisors have given me that news before I go into the press conference.

“Obviously, I end up telling the media. I like to give the media my insight and give them information they should know. I like them to know. So I give them the information that the Manny Pacquiao fight is done. I said to them both parties have signed.

“Then Manny Pacquiao’s team said he hasn’t (signed). I then had a little go at my team but my team says that Manny’s team had signed, that they wanted to fight me the end of the year!”







NOVEMBER 8

It seems Khan is in the dark as much as the rest of us over the matter.

“I don’t know what’s going on, to be honest with you,” Khan added. “I’ve got a date, November 8th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Regardless of its Manny Pacquiao or not.

“I’m going to be fighting on that date,” he concluded.

Amir Khan was speaking at The Great Financial Trading Conference in partnership with online financial trading broker ThinkMarkets (www.thinkmarkets.com). As part of their collaboration, they run the ‘Ring the Changes’ initiative to support under-privileged youth across the UK.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @MickKaneMMA