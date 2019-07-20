LIVE scorecard information: Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

World Boxing News will be live on site from Las Vegas for tonight’s huge welterweight battle between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman.

The pair collide at the world famous MGM Grand on the Nevada strip for the title in possession of Thurman.

Prior to the weigh-in, which saw both fighters scale 146 and one half pounds, Pacquiao has revealed there is more to come ahead of his 71st fight.

While the eight-division world champion goes into the fight on the back off a dominant points victory over Adrien Broner, his opponent was less than impressive on his return to the ring against Josesito Lopez.

However, ‘Pacman’ admitted he understood Thurman’s need to shake off some ring-rust after almost two-years out with injuries and is expecting a primed Thurman.

He said: “Yes, there is a scheduled recess. But we will figure it out when the session starts.

“I’m not basing anything off his last performances in his last fight because he was coming from a long layoff of almost I think almost two years. So I understand that as a boxer I really understand that it’s hard to start again. But this time around he worked hard, he’s well prepared for this fight because he’s not fighting Lopez but he’s fighting Manny Pacquiao. So I’m expecting him to work hard and prepare 100%.”

Pacquiao, who is reunited with cornerman Freddie Roach, had previously compared Thurman’s style to a former opponent in British legend Ricky Hatton – whom he dismantled inside two-rounds in 2009.

Quizzed about those comparisons, he said: “The style, the similar style like that. I think they have similar style. But not really the same but it does look like a similar style.

Despite hitting the ripe age of 40, the Filipino star is playing down that number and is still hungry to prove he is boxing’s main attraction. Pacquiao spoke about his most recent training camp and believes his workrate in the gym will reflect his performance on July 20 as he bids to win yet another world title at 147-lbs.







CONDITIONING

“In balancing my body conditioning, my mind, and how I work hard, it depends on how I focus and work hard in training. Right now, I still hunger and I’m still enjoying this and happy to do a training preparation for the fight.

“Even my coaching staff, they’re very happy because they’re still watching me and having to tell me when to stop, not watching me to push to do more. But watching me to stop because I might over train.”

Speaking about whether his style or technique has changed over the years since lacing up the gloves in 1995, Pacquiao added: “My style is still the same but I’m more experienced now compared to before. How I fight in the ring and my strategy, my footwork that’s not changing but it’s still the same. But I’m more experienced and my timing in the ring is better than ever.”