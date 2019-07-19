Keith Thurman says he’s no punk, laughs off doubts after latest win

World Boxing News

📷 Stephanie Trapp

Keith Thurman has expressed his excitement of electrifying the fans ahead of his welterweight showdown with eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao.

The pair finally get the chance to commence battle on July 20 at the MGM Grand. Thurman defends his 147-lb WBA championship.

The American is undefeated from 29 bouts. Thurman holds a win over Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter on his resume.

‘One Time’ claims it’s now his time to shine.

He said: “I’m just happy to be sharing the ring with a legend, Manny Pacquiao, and have this beautiful opportunity to be performing once again at MGM Grand. To be showcasing my skills and my talent to the world.

“I’m just creating my own legacy and leaving my own mark in this beautiful sport of boxing.”

After a long layoff, Thurman marked his return to the ring in January against Josesito Lopez, in what was an underwhelming majority decision victory.

However, ‘One Time’ has brushed off criticism hurled his way and believes it was the type of fight he needed after a near two-year exile from the sport.







NO PUNK

Whilst reviewing his performance in New York, Thurman gave Pacquiao a warning of what’s to come.

“It was good. I dropped him in the second round. I could have possibly had it finished in that round. They would have said, oh, Keith Thurman is back, he’s devastating, but, I wouldn’t have had a tough fight.

“I know what kind of champion I am, and it just takes certain fights and certain challenges for me to prove how I can fight out of rough situations.

“In the seventh round, I showed once again that Keith Thurman is not a punk. If you want to fight me, fight me. You want to hurt me, hurt me. If you drop me, you drop me, but you better stop me.

“As long as you don’t stop me, I’m coming out the champion like I always do because that’s what I do. I box hard, I box smart and I’m always looking for the win.

“I’m always prepared to challenge myself. I was brought up in this sport, I’m a real fighter. I’m a real boxer, I’m educated, and Manny Pacquiao is going to get a piece of it one on one.”