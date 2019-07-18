Rockin’ Fights: Final press conference round-up

RINGSIDE

Star Boxing held its official press-conference ahead of “Rockin’ Fights” 35 at The Paramount, this Friday, July 19th. The press-conference took place at Tutto Pazzo restaurant in Huntington.

Tickets to Rockin’ Fights are still available via ticketmaster.com, and can be purchased at The Paramount box office.

Fighters and Star Boxing promoter JOE DEGUARDIA took to the podium to speak on their upcoming bouts and the excitement behind this Friday’s, night of fights.

This will be the 35thedition of the acclaimed series at The Paramount. Friday nights card features some of The Paramount fan favorites including, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ,in the main event, as well as, TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES in the co-feature and Brooklyn native and pro-debuter, JUSTICE “LIL NASTY” BLAND on the undercard.

Star Boxing promoter Joe DeGuardia kicked off the event by speaking on the thrilling card that is set to go this Friday, “We have a whole host of fights that should interest fans as always here at The Paramount.”

DeGuardia continued The Paramount has seen some boxing greats develop through the “Rockin’ Fights” series in Joe Smith Jr., Chris Algieri and Cletus Seldin, and I believe we have some of the next stars in boxing on this card.”

In the main-event, Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez is set to make his tenth appearance at The Paramount, and fight in his fourth main event. Danny had this to say about Friday nights WBC FECARBOX Silver Title bout against JEROME “THE CONQUEROR” CONQUEST, “I want to thank Joe for having me on the card. I am excited for Friday. The energy at The Paramount is one of a kind and brings something out in me. I’m looking to make a statement and that’s my goal in this fight.”

Danny continued speaking on his childhood, “I’m looking to make a statement and that’s my goal in this fight. Anyone can do anything in life. I was 250 lbs., fat and out of shape with no self-esteem. I used that as fuel, and I am here today, and I am doing pretty good right now.”



In the co-feature, undefeated super welterweight, Tyrone James will be making his eighth appearance at The Paramount in a 6-round bout against RAY OLIVEIRA JR.. James is ready to bring the energy Friday night, “Since we are still in July there is going to be fireworks. I’m coming for the knockout and if it happens it happens, but I promise you will see a great show. I want to thank God, Star Boxing and Joe DeGuardia for this opportunity.”

Finally, super bantamweight Justice Bland took to the podium. Bland will be making his pro-debut against Bronx native, RAFAEL CASTILLO in a 4-round bout. As an amateur standout, Bland was not shy about the feeling of making his pro-debut, “I have jitters, but they are good jitters. I am ready to show everyone what I have. I am a Brooklyn kid, and I am just happy to be on this card and I am blessed to be here.”

In the opening bout of the night, JUAN MANCILLA of East Hampton will be taking on JERMAINE CORLEY of Mount Vernon in a 4-round super welterweight bout that is set to be a brawl from the opening bout. Also on the card, is the return of highly touted prospect, and amateur standout RONNIE AUSTION who will be challenging for the ABO America’s Welterweight Championship against DENNIS OKOTH.