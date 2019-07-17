WBC release statement on Whyte v Rivas interim heavyweight title

World Boxing News

World Boxing Council chiefs have released a statement on the news Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas will contest the WBC interim heavyweight title.

As revealed by Matchroom Boxing on Wednesday, the winner of Whyte v Rivas will square off against Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in 2020.

Wilder battles Luis Ortiz in a rematch first of all. Provided the American comes through again, Fury is next up in February.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman had already approved the defense for Wilder. This meant Whyte was forced to wait past the 600 day mark.

Now on 607 days plus, Whyte will finally get his chance if he beats Rivas and stays undefeated until next summer.

Making their own announcement, the WBC said: “The WBC and Matchroom Boxing are delighted to confirm that Saturday’s bout between Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London will be contested for the WBC Interim World Heavyweight Championship.

“The winner of the bout will become Mandatory Challenger for the WBC Heavyweight World Championship. This title currently held by Deontay Wilder.”

Fury will hope to take away Wilder’s strap before then. And in the process set up a massive all-UK encounter with Whyte for himself.

READ: Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte on collision course for WBC title UK super-fight

O2 ARENA

Whyte tops a bill this weekend featuring a host of British fighters at the O2 Arena in London.

Doncaster fan favourite Dave Allen (17-4-2, 14 KOs) tackles Liverpudlian Heavyweight David Price (24-6, 19 KOs). It’s a must-win domestic showdown.

Former World title challengers Derek Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs) and Artur Szpilka (22-3, 15 KOs) clash in an explosive heavyweight match-up.







Big-hitting London Cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (9-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBA Inter-Continental title. He faces Bournemouth’s undefeated Chris Billam-Smith (9-0, 8 KOs).

Canning Town’s Charlie Duffield (7-1, 6 KOs) clashes with Lewisham’s Dan Azeez (8-0, 5 KOs). They contest the vacant Southern Area Light-Heavyweight title.

Lawrence Okolie (12-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Cruiserweight title against Mariano Gudino (13-2, 8 KOs).

Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley (7-0, 6 KOs) continues his march towards a title. Sheffield amateur star Dalton Smith (1-0) fights for the second time.