Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte on collision course for WBC title UK super-fight

British stars Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte could meet in an all-UK blockbuster for the world heavyweight title in 2020.

Fury and Whyte have a clear path laid out to a potential battle in the late summer of next year.

Former sparring partners and old members of the Team Fury training camp under Peter Fury, Whyte and Fury have shared many hours together.

They could now collide for the World Boxing Council top division crown. That’s if both come through the next two contests each.

Whyte faces Oscar Rivas on Saturday night in a bid to cement his position as the WBC number one contender. It’s then expected ‘The Body Snatcher’ will be named mandatory before Fury takes on old rival Deontay Wilder in February.

A warm-up in October will lead Fury into that second installment with Wilder, which comes on the back of an epic first meeting in December.

Many opinions on who should have won the encounter have been made public. Fury and his promoter Frank Warren are adamant the ‘Gypsy King’ was robbed.

With promotional super-power Top Rank and TV network ESPN behind him, Fury will now have more input into judging and official selection for an expected February return.

Should Fury come out on top and defeat Wilder for the green and gold belt, Whyte will be the first mandatory called.







UNBEATEN

Obviously, Whyte will have to be careful who he’s matched with, in the meantime. That’s in order to keep his spot as the stipulated challenger.

But provided both Fury and Whyte are able to remain undefeated until March, they will be called together by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

It means UK fans can look forward to at least a purse bid being called. That’s unless Eddie Hearn and Warren are able to work on an unprecedented collaboration.

Fury and Warren would want the fight on BT Sport Box Office. Hearn and Whyte on Sky Sports Box Office due to their ties. Then there’s the small matter of ESPN. And whether DAZN will be involved in the USA.

There’s a long way to go in order to put the event together. But one thing is for certain…a fight is one hundred percent on the cards if both keep winning.

PATH TO FURY v WHYTE

2019

July – Whyte beats Rivas

October – Fury wins warm-up

December – Whyte stays busy and wins

2020

February – Fury beats Wilder

July – Fury v Whyte WBC mandatory