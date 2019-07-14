Keith Thurman reveals tactics, makes HUGE Manny Pacquiao prediction

World Boxing News

Keith Thurman revealed his gameplan for what the American predicts will be a stoppage win over Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

Undefeated WBA Welterweight World Champion Thurman showed off his skills in advance of his Saturday, July 20 showdown

Thurman pits his wits against eight-division world boxing champion Pacquiao headlining a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The FOX pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is highlighted by this high-stakes match that will firmly give the winner a claim for the top spot in one of boxing’s deepest and most talented divisions.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online through AXS.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts International box office.

‘One Time’ has a specific target in the fight, which he pointed out would be the demise of the pre-bout favorite.

“I bet none of Pacquiao’s sparring partners were going at his body. Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is going to touch the body. I want to know how he reacts,” said the WBA title holder.

“It’s really good for me to have this momentum back. This is the first time in four years that I have fought twice in one year. It’s not just twice in one year, it’s twice in almost six months.

“I’ve taken the momentum of getting the dust brushed off of us in January against Josesito Lopez.

“We hired two conditioning coaches in preparation for this fight, so that I can give the fight fans, along with myself, a tremendous performance next Saturday.

"My prediction? Less than six rounds. I would love to be 30-0 with 23 knockouts. We've got 22 and we've held those 22 knockouts for a little too long. It's time to get one more knockout."







TRINIDAD

For the task in front of him, Thurman is channeling old greats for the MGM Grand battle.

“This is history in the making. This is one of the best fights all year. Also, this is the biggest fight of my career.

“You see a lot of fight posters in this gym, I remember when Winky Wright, fought ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley. I remember when he fought ‘Tito’ Trinidad. For me, this is my Mosley. This is my ‘Tito’ Trinidad moment.

“I get to show the world that Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is not just a great champion he can beat legends.

“I’ve always told everybody since the day that I was first on TV. I called out the world champions then.

“They didn’t know who Keith Thurman was, but I was trying to let the world know that Keith Thurman belongs at the top and now the world is finally understanding why.

“I’ve had one heck of a journey. In reflection, I’m proud of all of my success. I hope to accomplish more in my career and it all starts with this fight on Saturday night,” he concluded.