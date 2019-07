World Boxing News

📸 Richard Pelham

Tyson Fury discussed his October return to action as the heavyweight contender took in cousin Nathan Gorman’s fight with Daniel Dubois in London.

The ‘Lineal’ ruler is taking another warm-up after blasting out Tom Schwarz in two on his Las Vegas debut in June.

Fury revealed two names on the shortlist being considered after revealing the opponent has to be American, as stipulated by TV network ESPN.

“ESPN want an American opponent and I suggested Jarrell Miller,” explained Fury to Paul Dempsey on BT Sport. “There’s also Trevor Bryan, who is supposed to be fighting Manuel Charr for the WBA belt.

“They want someone known in America, so if you’ve got a good record and you are American, come see ‘The Gypsy King’ and he’ll give you a job!

“I was built to be a Las Vegas showman!

“I’m going to go back in October and knock out another American, then go back in February and kick Wilder’s arse again!”

The 30 year-old then joked David Haye, ringside as an analyst for the event, would be in with a chance due to the shape he was in.

“Who knows? Maybe David could be the opponent for October. He’s looking slim and he’s still got it!”

Already pencilled in to face Deontay Wilder early in 2020, Fury is likely to tread water against a lesser-name but still rated foe.

The likes of Charles Martin, Eric Molina and Gerald Washington will also be in with a shout of getting the call from Bob Arum.







