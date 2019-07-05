EXCLUSIVE: Otto Wallin talks Jarrell Miller ban, names Tyson Fury #1

Phil Jay

Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin is enjoying his United States journey since linking up with Dmitriy Salita back in March of this year.

An accidental headbutt scuppered a debut win against Nick Kisner a month later. Since then, Wallin has been knuckling down for the next outing..

That test comes next Friday night when the undefeated 28 year-old battles former world title challenger BJ Flores in Tacoma.

Knowing only a victory will keep him on the championship path, Wallin is expecting to gain experience against the veteran.

“I think BJ Flores will be a good test for me. He’s been in there with a lot of top guys so he brings a lot of experience to the table,” Wallin exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Saying that – I think that’ll only take him so far against me.

“I’m just working on being the best version of myself. I’ve got a good toolbox with a lot of different tools that I can use with BJ Flores. I’m looking to use that, my size and my youth.

“He’s going to know that he’s in with a young hungry guy.

“I see me breaking him down and stopping him. Like I said he’s going to know that he’s in there with a young and hungry guy.

“I’m working my way up there and I’m ranked highly in the WBA and IBF. So I can possibly be looking at a title shot at any time.

“I’m just trying to get more and more ready for it with every day that passes.”

Asked how he’s finding his spell across the Atlantic, the ex-European Union title holder replied: “It’s been great over here. I’ve been here for two years now and the best thing about it is all the sparring I’ve been getting in New York. It’s always been hard to get good sparring back home so this is awesome.

MILLER

One fight which could be in the offing for Wallin is an in-house clash with Jarrell Miller. ‘Big Baby’ is co-managed by Salita and would an easy encounter to make.

Miller has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons lately and Wallin stated he’d only agree to the fight on strict terms.

“Would I fight against Jarrell Miller? – Well, that depends on whether or not he can prove he’s clean from PED use,” pointed out Wallin. “Imean, it is what it is. If he’s not banned then he’s able to fight and he can fight who ever he wants to.

“But from my point of view, he should have had a longer ban than what it seems like he’s getting now (six months by the WBA).”

Concluding with his thoughts on who is the current best heavyweight around, Wallin said: “I believe Fury is the best heavyweight out there at the moment.

“My dream going forward is not only about becoming world champion, but to mix it up with the best like Fury and the rest.”

