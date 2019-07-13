Manny Pacquiao v Amir Khan moves a step closer following Jeddah event

World Boxing News

📸 MP8 / Lawrence Lustig

Amir Khan looks set for a massive clash with Manny Pacquiao following what was an easy victory over a blown-up Billy Dib.

Khan toyed with the Aussie before dispatching the former world champion in four rounds. In the aftermath, Khan stated his intentions to face his old training partner.

“We want the Manny Pacquiao fight. Let’s hope he comes to Saudi Arabia,” Khan stated in his post-fight interview.

“Hopefully, we come back again at the end of the year and bring Manny Pacquiao here.”

On his win over Dib, Khan added: “I felt very comfortable in there. Obviously having a new trainer, Bones Adams.

“We had to work on a strategy, I slowed myself down a little bit instead of rushing all the time.

“I was seeing everything, making sure I was putting in the right shots, I felt very comfortable in there.”

Despite Khan’s talk of a gameplan, the Bolton man looked less than impressive.

The 32 year-old’s timing was poor as he missed Dib on numerous occasions with combinations.

Another warm-up or two may be required in order for Khan to be fully up to speed for the ‘Pacman’.

Pacquiao also has to come through Keith Thurman next week in order for any future battle to come to fruition.







