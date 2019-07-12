Amir Khan v Billy Dib – Results from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides results from the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as former world champions Amir Khan and Billy Dib collide at welterweight.

The main event saw Amir Khan toy with a hapless Billy Dib, who had no business being in the ring with the former super-lightweight king.

Khan stalked Dib throughout, dropping the Aussie in the second before finishing the job in four.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury won in farcical circumstances against former two-time WBC title holder Samuel Peter.

In a snoozefest, Fury got the better of the Nigerian in a fight littered with fouls.

The third man in the ring called a halt when Peter injured his shoulder midway through the contest.

Michell Banquez put on a dominant display against a shot-shy Prince Patel. The pair were contesting the vacant IBO bantamweight title.

Patel was highly confident going into the fight, having become Britain’s most active boxer over the past eighteen months.

With a first major belt in sight, Patel failed to live up to expectations.

Banquez was the more experienced at world level, and it showed. Patel struggled to get his shots off as Banquez racked up the rounds.

In the end. the Venezuelan took the strap 119-109 twice and 118-110. Patel dropped a first loss. Banquez moved to 19-1.

Just before the main televised section of the event, New Zealand heavyweight Hemi Ahio took out Ali Kiydin on one round.

A shock on the bill saw promoter Mick Hennessy’s son Michael Hennessy Jnr held to an unlikely draw by unknown Farhad Hazratzada.

Making his debut Hazratzada put the first blemish on middleweight prospect Hennessy’s record.

After the duration of four rounds, scores read 38-38 twice and 39-37 to Hennessy.

TIGERS v SHARKS

In a four-round middleweight contest, Kyle Lomotey won with all three judges against Abdulfatah Julaidan

Early action in the four-rounders between the Jeddah Sharks and Jeddah Tigers saw Zuhayr Al-Qahtani score a decisive points win over Rakesh Lochab.

Rodrigo Carabello put Sajid Abid on the canvas before scoring a second round stoppage. Carabello is now 6-0.

In the opener, super bantamweight Shakhobidin Zoirov carded unanimously against Sandeep Singh Bhatti. Judges scored 40-36 twice and 39-37 in favor of Zoirov.