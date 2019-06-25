Las Vegas overtakes Mexico, UK as Ruiz v Joshua II alternative venue

World Boxing News

Anthony Joshua is set to bid for revenge at the same arena where the Briton suffered his most damaging defeat.

The 29 year-old, as WBN first reported earlier this month, is set to face Andy Ruiz Jr. again at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz v Joshua originally went down on June 1st and ended in shocking fashion. Down four times, Joshua lost his world title belts to Mexico’s first heavyweight champion.

A rematch clause meant Joshua would instantly get a chance for redemption. Initially, promoter Eddie Hearn wanted the UK to host.

But as WBN has explained, DAZN bosses pushed for the return to head back to the ‘Big Apple’.

As negotiations continue, Las Vegas has now overtaken the UK and Mexico as a potential alternative.

Joshua rival Tyson Fury wowed the city on June 15th. Something his compatriot may look to out-do with a sell-out showstopper at the T-Mobile Arena or MGM Grand.

New York is now 4/6 favorite with leading online bookmaker Betway to host the rematch between Joshua and Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz pulled off one of boxing’s biggest recent upsets by defeating AJ, and the pair look set to collide in the city for a second time later this year.

Joshua’s first experience fighting in the States shook the boxing world. He may look to strike it lucky by swapping states and moving the fight to Nevada, with Las Vegas 3/1 squeezed in to host the reunion.

Betway go 5/1 for the rematch to take place in Ruiz’s home nation.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Anthony Joshua will be desperate to get back in the ring and exact revenge on Andy Ruiz Jr. and it’s looking likely that the fight will take place in New York again at 4/6.

“The Big Apple was AJ’s first taste of fighting in America, and he could chance his luck by fighting in a different state. Las Vegas is next in the betting at 3/1 to host Joshua Ruiz II.

“Ruiz spoke of his pride at becoming Mexico’s first heavyweight champion, but his home nation looks less likely to host the fight at 5/1.”







