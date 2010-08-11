Veteran boxing legend Evander Holyfield to fight on at 48

Four-time World Heavyweight Champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield has set up a fight with Sherman “The Tank” Williams in November at the Joe Louis Arena.

The fight will take place on bonfire night, just over two weeks after Holyfield turns 48. Holyfield has promised firework’s on the night as he defends his little-regarded WBF Heavyweight crown.

At 47, the former WBC, WBA and IBF champion say’s he won’t stop boxing until he recaptures one of the main four versions of the top division crown.

In his last fight, the former undisputed cruiserweight ruler defeated South African Francois Botha via eighth-round TKO.

Sadly, he has only won one of his last seven challenges for a main version of the World Title.

Many people believe that the time was right for “The Real Deal” to retire was as far back as 2001. This was after his draw with John Ruiz.

But Holyfield has continued on, winning four out of eleven bouts in nearly nine years.







TYSON

It’s a far cry from his hey-day when he mixed it with the best of his generation beating Mike Tyson twice, drawing with Lennox Lewis and having a trilogy with Riddick Bowe.

Holyfield had his license revoked last year. On appeal, Holyfield was told he could have his license back for one more fight. This was for the victory over Botha, which now seems to have earned him one more.

People think as long as he is competitive and his faculties all stand up that he should be able to follow his dream.

A defeat to William’s would hopefully see the final bell rung on his legendary career.