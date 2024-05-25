Taylor vs Catterall 2 scorecard and commentary

World Boxing News provides a live Taylor vs Catterall 2 scorecard and updates from Leeds as the super lightweights collide at First Direct Arena.

Commentary:

Round 1: Great start by Catterall catching Taylor with several solid lefts and taking the center of the ring.

2: Both fighters avoid cuts from a nasty head clash. Catterall again scores the more eye-catching shots. 2-0.

3: Two more head clashes on either side of Taylor landing his best punch so far. A solid left hand shook Catterall, who immediately fired back. Taylor did just enough.

4. A close round until a late flurry by Catterall.

5. Catterall enjoyed his best round, caught Taylor late in the session, and wobbled the Scot until the bell sounded. 4-1.

6. All Catterall in the sixth. Variation, combinations, jabs, and body shots. The Chorley man is well on top.

7. Taylor comes back strong. Lefts to the body and head, with Catterall looking tired after an unbelievable effort in the first half of the fight.

8. Taylor’s pressure is enough to take the round, but Catterall is still looking dangerous on the counter.

9. The fight is turning into a war. Both men enjoyed success, but Catterall just edged the round on cleaner punches. Close.

10. Another round for Catterall, who used his ring savvy to stay in control. 7-3.

11. Huge round for Catterall as he lands two massive left hands. Taylor was rocked twice, but Catterall remained disciplined and didn’t chase the knockout.

12. Close round again, but scored for Catterall on the better power shots and more eye-catching work. A superb fight. 9-3 Catterall.

Taylor vs Catterall 2 Live Scorecard:

TAYLOR CATTERALL 111 117 200LBS 9 1 10 9 2 10 10 3 9 9 4 10 9 5 10 9 6 10 10 7 9 10 8 9 9 9 10 9 10 10 9 11 10 9 12 10 SCORES113,116, 111-117 [2] WINNERCATTERALL

Undercard results:

Cheavon Clarke is the new British cruiserweight champion after scoring a knockout in eight rounds with one second left of the session.

Irishman Paddy Donovan turned the screw in the eighth and ninth rounds to round off a dominant performance against a past-his-prime Lewis Ritson. Giving away weight and having far more miles on the clock didn’t help Ritson, who was almost beaten into submission the round before the end. Howard Foster stepped in to save Ritson in the ninth.

After a hard-fought battle, Gary Cully carded a ten-round decision win over Francesco Patera. Judges card unanimously for Cully 98-92 and 96-94 twice.

Super Featherweight Giorgio Visioli recorded a third straight professional victory by stopping Sergio Odabai in the fourth round. George Liddard celebrated his first move up to eight rounds at middleweight by taking just one to blast out Graham McCormack. Kicking off the pre-show, Super Welterweight Emmanuel Buttigieg moved to 4-0 by defeating Anas Isarti over the six-round distance.

