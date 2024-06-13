Mike Tyson’s trainer Dewey Cooper opens up on Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson’s trainer, Dewey Cooper, gave World Boxing News a candid interview discussing the November 15 Jake Paul fight.

As both fighters prepare for a delayed date four months after the original July 20 arrangement, interest has again spiked in the Texas contest. YouTuber Paul will battle heavyweight legend Tyson in a collision that sees two combatants trade blows despite a 31-year age gap.

Tyson suffered a stomach ulcer problem, delaying the bout, but Cooper is sure once the first bell rings, the “Baddest Man on the Planet” will be ready to rock and roll.

“Mike is looking good in training, and his power is still there. It will be on display on fight night,” Cooper told World Boxing News in an exclusive interview. “I expect Mike to be Mike, and you all know what that means. When has Mike ever not tried to get an early knockout?

I asked if he was worried about Mike’s age and the fact it was a professional fight, Cooper replied, “Definitely not! No worries at all. If he continues his hard work in the gym, everything will go well for him. The fans already know who and what Mike Tyson is. Therefore, there is nothing to assure. Mike has fought his entire life in and out of the ring; this is simply what he does and who he is.”

On what he made of the offer from Jake Paul when you first heard about it, the Team Combat League President added, “Jake is a smart businessman who chooses his opponents strategically, and this is no different. However, he may have bitten off more than he can chew.

“I feel Jake Paul is trying to make a name for himself, but I don’t feel it will make a difference. Mike Tyson’s legacy is cemented. Jake is already popular, but he won’t get the boxing acclaim he so eagerly craves until he defeats someone that the boxing public considers a feasible professional boxing opponent that is not 58 years old.”

With Tyson being 58, the same age as Evander Holyfield when Vitor Belfort knocked him out in the first round, WBN asked Cooper if that fight gave him any concerns.

“No. I love Evander Holyfield as a legendary boxer and have no comments about that fight. But for anyone fighting at the accelerated age of 58 years old, there should be a level of concern. There’s always a slight amount of concern for any aging boxer’s punch resistance [too] after being in so many epic wars in the ring.”

Asked how he sees the fight going and if Tyson will continue to fight after November 15, Cooper responded, “I expect Iron Mike to pressure Jake Paul and win the fight. If he fights again, I honestly don’t know. Only the man himself knows what his true motivation is and why he is doing boxing at this stage of his life.”

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.