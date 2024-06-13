All traces of Floyd Mayweather erased from Gervonta Davis

A lack of connection with Floyd Mayweather was evident at the press conference as organizers erased all ties with Gervonta Davis.

Leonard Ellerbe, the long-time Mayweather Promotions CEO, was named only as a ‘Famed Boxing Promoter’ on the official documents for the media event.

Ellerbe would always be known for his Mayweather links in any official capacity. The Davis vs Frank Martin fight is the first instance of Floyd having nothing to do with his old protege’s career.

Ellerbe did not mention Floyd at the presser as he talked up Saturday night’s action at the MGM Grand.

“Saturday night can’t get here fast enough. Let’s be real: in 2017 ‘Tank’ was a world champion, and Frank Martin wasn’t even a professional yet. One thing about boxing is you can’t skip steps. It’s about experience, and you get that by consistently fighting the best,” said Ellerbe.

“Frank is a good fighter, but there is a difference between good and special. ‘Tank’ is special. Everything that Frank does good, ‘Tank’ does better. Come Saturday night, don’t blink. Because this could be over early,” he added.

Tom Brown, the lead promoter of the show, added: “When ‘Tank’ fights, it’s bigger than just a championship fight night. It’s like the old days here at MGM with a Mike Tyson event. He’ll be defending his WBA title against yet another undefeated challenger in the undefeated, WBA ranked number two contender, Frank Martin.

“It’s very exciting to be part of this 100th championship fight night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and have this great card to deliver another amazing atmosphere. There’s something about this building and what happens when you walk out of those locker rooms and down that tunnel. It becomes like gladiators in the arena.”

Floyd Mayweather is not expected to attend the fight this weekend.

