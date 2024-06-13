The Saudi Boxing League has already begun – it will only expand

Reports of a Saudi Boxing League have filled column inches recently despite the fact the competition has already been running for almost a year.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, under the appointment of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, laid the groundwork long ago. Certain boxing superstars are clearly already under the Riyadh Season banner, with more to follow in what is already effectively a league in all but name.

The heavyweight division is enjoying a standout spell under the direction of Alalshikh, who is picking and choosing the fights that appeal most to the fans to boost the Saudi Authorities’ reputation. A longer-term goal of having all the top superstars in the sport under the Riyadh Season banner is certainly not out of the question.

Three huge Saudi events will be followed by expansion to the United States and the United Kingdom this fall, with Terence Crawford, Andy Ruiz Jr., Jared Anderson, and Anthony Joshua leading the way.

Almost every promoter in the world has expressed interest in working with Alalshikh over the past few months. It’s only a matter of time before they all get around a table and thrash out a deal.

The proposal being bandied around without any real knowledge of how it will break down, in reality, would see all promoters join as one entity with Alalshikh as the top dog. The likes of Eddie Hearn, Oscar De La Hoya, and Frank Warren would then work within their own companies before sending out the fighters requested by Alalshikh for super-cards around the world.

Nothing would effectively alter when it comes to house shows. Still, those fighters requested by Alalshikh would then be under obligation to appear on those selected bills, something like what is already happening with the already involved promoters.

The only real addition would be the structure, the ratings, and working out what the sanctioning bodies’ input will be.

Meanwhile, Alalshikh has confirmed signing several fighters to ambassador roles, which will tie them down to appearing on Riyadh Season cards whenever requested.

A Saudi statement read:

HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), has announced a one-year ambassadorial agreement with multiple boxing world champion Terence Crawford.

Crawford, who has held world championships in three different weight classes, including the undisputed championship at light welterweight, will be a World Ambassador of Riyadh Season, taking part in promoting a wide range of its international boxing events during the Season in addition to attending a wide variety of world-class Riyadh Season entertainment events.

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “Terence Crawford is one of the most exciting fighters in world boxing, so we are delighted to announce him as Riyadh Season ambassador. He is a true champion of boxing; his achievements stand out, and we believe his presence at our events can help inspire a new generation of fans and expand the success of Riyadh Season’s events even further.”

Crawford, unbeaten in 40 professional fights, said: “I am proud to represent Riyadh Season as a world ambassador.

“The caliber of fighters and events that Riyadh Season have hosted and will host is unmatched with well-earned global recognition and success. It is very exciting to be part of Riyadh Season now and play my part as world ambassador.”

Jared Anderson and Hamzah Sheeraz also agreed on a deal with Alalshikh.

