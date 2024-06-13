Tyson Fury reveals undisputed as Usyk promoter mocks faceplant

Tyson Fury announced himself ready to gain revenge over Oleksandr Usyk, but only to be trolled by the Ukrainian promoter.

“The Gypsy King” got himself back in the gym five days after faceplanting the pavement on a drunken night out in Morecambe. The video went viral, and Fury stirred up fan fears of a return to his old wild ways.

However, Alexander Krassyuk wasted no time mocking Fury for his fall as the former world champion sent Usyk a warning.

“Listen up! I’ve conquered everything in boxing, titles, records, the lot. But I’ve never had to come back from a loss,” said Fury. “On December 21 in Riyadh, in the heart of the Kingdom, the king will reclaim his throne and become undisputed. Usyk, I’m coming for you! Get ready for the Gypsy King!

“The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do. I saw my shortcomings and best believe I am inevitable,” he added.

Krassyuk had one single offer for Fury when stating, “Bro, let’s have a beer,” directly referring to last weekend’s incident.

Fury has it all to do in the rematch and begins a massive underdog after almost being taken out by Usyk in the ninth round of their clash last month. Usyk nullified Fury, barring a couple of huge uppercuts, which many believe could be the key to success for the 35-year-old this December.

Others see Fury’s tactics as too one-dimensional and easily worked out by Usyk, who is a master technician. Usyk will also be able to put on more weight if needed in preparation for the second fight.

One thing Fury seems to have made clear is that the IBF title will be on the line. There were doubts over the belt being up for grabs and the confirmation of undisputed for December 21 due to an ongoing mandatory situation.

It looks as though Filip Hrgovic losing to Daniel Dubois has opened the door to Usyk vs Fury II having all four championships in the mix.

