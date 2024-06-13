Mischievous Gervonta Davis shows up, makes Frank Martin flinch

Gervonta Davis showed up to the final press conference for his clash with Frank Martin after an arrival no-show in a mischievous mood.

“Tank” was vocal throughout the media event before making Martin flinch and aggravating his forthcoming opponent. Davis entered the ring at the workout and kept up the playfulness with announcer Ray Flores as he went through the motions.

It was a Davis not seen often during a serious fight week and could conceivably have something to do with his unhappiness over the Premier Boxing Champions promotion. The overacting may have compensated for his lack of enthusiasm for his surroundings.

Nonetheless, Davis took to the dais and fired a warning to Martin.

“I’m going to break you up. I’m going to split all that up under your eyes. Every time I tell people something is going to happen, what happens? – It hasn’t even hit him yet. He’ll see Saturday. It’s going to hit him, especially when I touch him. What is he bringing to the table that I haven’t seen?”

Assuring fans he’s all business, Davis added: “Come out this Saturday because it’s going to be a great fight with a great undercard. Don’t get your popcorn or your juice. Stay locked in. Because I’ve been locked in for a long time now, and my give back will be a great performance on Saturday night.”

Making fun of Martin’s demeanor and ability, the Baltimore native continued, “He’s shaking up there. He was talking tough yesterday when it was just him. It’s going to show. He’s a frontrunner.

“He’s just worried about not getting knocked out. But he’s not worrying about winning. He’s trying not to get knocked out. All that movement he has is just fake footwork. It’s regular. Mediocre.”

Davis knows only a standout victory will suffice on Saturday night to quell the doubters who say Martin is nothing but fodder for the WBA lightweight ruler. A win sets up a potential clash with Vasiliy Lomachenko or Shakur Stevenson later in the year.

Coach Calvin Ford is sure Davis will make a statement.

“On the one hundredth championship fight night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, you’ll see greatness that night. I want people to leave this show as if they just watched a karate movie and say that they want to fight, just like ‘Tank.’ We’re going to put that work in.

“I want Frank to come with it because I need him to push that button. But I haven’t seen it yet. I know what’s under that hood, but there’s a button yet to be pushed. I’m asking Frank to please push that button. It’s nothing personal, but Frank is in the way.’ Tank’ is pushing forward to where he’s supposed to be, and Frank is here for a reason. You haven’t seen the real ‘Tank’ until that button gets pushed.”

