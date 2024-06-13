Team Combat League: Season 2 – Week 10 results

In an All-Texas rematch from their 227-224 team loss to The Houston Hitmen last April at Red Owl Boxing in Houston, the AC Bryant-coached San Antonio Snipers (1-3) successfully defended their home turf at the Shrine Auditorium and got into the win column against the fourth-place Bobby Benton and Austin Trout-coached Hitmen (2-3) by a nail-biting score of 228-225.

The Hitmen got out to an early lead with several strong performances in the Launch Rounds, but faltered down the stretch to San Antonio, losing 10 of the last 12 fights to seal their team’s fate.

Featherweights Martel Washpun of Houston and Jorge De Jesus Romero of San Antonio started the night’s action in true Team Combat League (TCL) fashion by coming out swinging for their three-minute matchup, won by De Jesus Romero, 10-9.

A pair of San Antonio fighters, lightweight Frency Fortunato Saya and heavyweight Adrian Taylor, were penalized points for low blows in the Launch Rounds. Fortunato Saya lost two points for straying low in addition to his 10-9 loss to James Earle in Round 4, while Taylor ended up with an even 9-9 Round 8 after defeating Nagy Aguilera in Round 8 but losing the penalty point.

Fighting with a heavy heart due to the recent passing of his grandmother, dangerous San Antonio light heavyweight Dayan Depestre of Cuba was still able to take a pair of 10-9 rounds over Houston’s gritty Tyler Howard, in Rounds 7 and 20.

The especially tough Round 20 battle between the pair was later named “Fight of the Night.”

A bright spot in her team’s losing effort, female featherweight and U.S. Olympian Virginia Fuchs continued to shine in TCL. She scored a pair of impressive 10-9 wins over San Antonio’s Tiana Schroeder in Round 2 and Round 17 and was named the night’s third star.

Making his TCL debut at heavyweight, the son of a boxing legend, San Antonio’s Gerald McClellan Jr. won a pair of exciting fights against Houston’s Devonte Williams in Rounds 16 and 22. Those performances earned the power-punching McClellan the Second Star of the Night.

Middleweight Corey Caad of San Antonio was named the night’s First Star for his two impressive victories over Houston’s Raynard Talib Jr. in Rounds 14 and 21. Cadd had the formidable Talib Jr. reeling in the Round 21 contest and looked to be a strong asset to his team.

“It’s a blessing. We all came together and weathered the storm,” said a happy Corey Cadd, post-event. “We faced adversity and took the win. I believe in my team. In the money rounds, we knew it was close, but we had nothing but hitters coming through, so we knew we were going to sweep it. Big shout out to my opponent. I hit him with some big shots, and he took them. He’s tough and my hat is off to him.”

“Not only am I proud of my fighters, but this audience also came tout to support their San Antonio Snipers,” said Coach AC Bryant. “That’s why we got this win. We did the small things right tonight! Texas has the best teams in the league. Houston just beat the defending champs New York and we just beat Houston.”

San Antonio-based DJ, rapper and producer King Kyle Lee entertained and performed his music live for his grateful fans between the Middle and Money Rounds.