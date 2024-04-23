Sampson Boxing signs undefeated Bryan Acosta

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of undefeated super bantamweight prospect Bryan “Latino” Acosta to an exclusive multi-year promotional contract.

Acosta (20-0, 8 KOs) is a skilled counterpuncher with a dazzling boxing skill. Hailing from the traditional boxing hotbed of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and raised in the U.S. until he was nine, the 25-year-old Acosta turned professional in 2016 and won his first title, the WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship with a tenth-round TKO over fellow Mexican Benito Sanchez Garcia in May of 2022.

Another significant victory for Acosta doesn’t appear on his official record because of the AIBA’s controversial history, however, earlier this month, he dropped and knocked out fellow prospect Alberto “Impacto” Melian of Argentina in the eighth round for their IBA American Championship.

“I knew that knocking out Melian would open doors for me and now I’m signing with Sampson. He will take me on the right path and get me the necessary fights to become world champion,” said Acosta. “I’m looking forward to continuing my march to the top, now with the right team at my side.”

Acosta’s trainer, Alfredo Caballero, says entrusting his fighter’s promising career to Sampson Boxing is a matter of faith.

“I am very happy to work together with Sampson Boxing,” said Caballero. “I had waited for the opportunity, and I know that God’s timing is perfect, and this is the right time to sign.”

“Welcome to the Sampson Boxing family,” said an excited Sampson Lewkowicz. “Bryan Acosta is a future world champion with a fan-friendly style that the audiences will love. I’m happy to be working with him and his team and look forward to helping this young man achieve his goal of becoming a world champion.”