Ryan Garcia did NOT chug a beer on the scales at weigh-in

Ryan Garcia did not chug a beer on the scales as he weighed three pounds over at the ceremonial check for his clash with Devin Haney.

Despite downing what appeared to be a bottle of brewski, Garcia was mocking Haney’s continued claims of his drunkenness at press events. The Golden Boy star later admitted he was supping only apple juice and sparkling water.

Moments earlier, Garcia appeared to confirm it was beer before having second thoughts. “One hundred percent worth it,” he said in response to a video describing his beer-swigging antics.

Apple Juice and sparkling water HEHE — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 19, 2024

Garcia caused outrage at the private official weigh-in when 3.2 pounds heavier than the super lightweight world title limit. This disappointment turned to venomous anger when “KingRy” stated it was intentional.

“I feel great, and I got a three-pound advantage. Let’s go, haha! Winners do what they have to do, and I’m still sharp. “Why would I force myself to make weight so I can be weak?

“Nah, I’m here to win. That’s it.”

“My balls got too heavy, and my back gained too much muscle from carrying the promo. My fingers got stronger from all the tweets, damn.”

When a fan pointed out that he could no longer win the first world title of his career, Garcia responded: “Belts don’t feed your family. We’re leaving with his head. Belts will always be there!”

Only hours remain before Garcia and Haney share a ring in what has become a watch party to see if one fighter has lost his marbles.

To his credit, Haney has remained professional for the most part [despite sickening kill threats alongside his father, Bill] and is confident he can get the job done regardless of Garcia’s mental state.

“I mean, none of Ryan’s antics has really gotten under my skin. I’m a true professional. When I get into that ring, I will do my job.

“No matter how I feel, no matter what Ryan shows up or whatever he says. He can say whatever he wants to say. I will let my hands talk in the ring on Saturday night.”

On Garcia’s skill, Haney added: “Ryan may have the speed, but I have the timing. I want to show how I am levels above this guy. Ryan is an average fighter with a big name.

“I am a proven fighter, a proven champion. I was tested by some of the best fighters in the world, and I am here for a reason. It’s me vs. greatness.

“The time is very close. It’s been a long time coming. The talking is almost done. This is not an easy fight, but it’s a fight that will make look easy. I have tunnel vision, and all his antics will betray him come Saturday night.”

