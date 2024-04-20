Boxing legend Miguel Cotto to attend IBHOF in June

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, is pleased to announce that four-division world champion and Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto is returning to Canastota to participate in 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events, including Friday Night Fights and the Banquet of Champions, set for June 6-9 in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

“Miguel Cotto thrilled boxing fans throughout his championship career and brought a tremendous sense of pride to Puerto Rico,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy to welcome him back to ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ to celebrate the Hall of Fame’s 35th anniversary.”

Fighting out of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Cotto turned pro in 2001 and won world championships in four weight divisions – light welterweight, welterweight, super welterweight and middleweight.

His professional record is 41-6 (33 KOs) and includes wins over Randall Bailey, DeMarcus Corley, Paulie Malignaggi, Zab Judah, Yuri Foreman, Sergio Martinez, Antonio Margarito, Ricardo Mayorga and Hall of Famer “Sugar” Shane Mosley. Still involved in boxing, he is the head of Miguel Cotto Promotions. Cotto was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

Among an impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad scheduled to attend include returning Hall of Famers “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin, “The Baby Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, “The Spinks Jinx” Michael Spinks, Ann Wolfe, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and special guests “Irish” Micky Ward, Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik, “The Towering Inferno” Sebastian Fundora, “Sweet Poison” Gabriela Fundora, “Merciless” Ray Mercer and Kenny Bayless.

The Class of 2024 to be honored includes boxers Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales (posthumous), Michael Moorer, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous), Theresa Kibby (posthumous), trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous).

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024, in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade, and induction ceremony.

This year’s Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Friday Night Fights will be presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, June 7th.

The card is headlined by a must-see main event battle between undefeated Oscar Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) and Geraldo Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) for the WBO Minimumweight Title.

Collazo is co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.