Edward Vazquez vs Daniel Bailey tops Box Fest IX on May 3

Red Owl Boxing will return with its next installment of the BOX FEST series when it presents a special Cinco de Mayo edition on Friday, May 3, streaming live on DAZN globally in more than 200 territories and regions from the state-of-the-art “Owl’s Nest” in Houston.

BOX FEST IX will be headlined by two exciting matchups in the junior lightweight division including a main event, eight-round fight between Edward Vazquez (15-2-3, 3 KOs) against Daniel Bailey (11-1, 5 KOs).

The co-main event features Eridson Garcia (17-1, 11 KOs) squaring off with Maliek Montgomery (17-0, 16 KOs) in an eight-round fight.

Also on the main card on DAZN, undefeated junior featherweight Emanuel Moreno (6-0, 1 KO) will take on the dangerous Luis Alberto Lopez (6-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round fight at 122 pounds.

A pair of fighters will return to the ring for the first time since their pro debuts when Troy Nash (1-0) takes on Roman Reyes (5-0, 4 KO) in a four-round fight at 126 lbs. and Richard Fernandez (1-0, 1 KO) faces Oscar Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round fight at 115 lbs. to open the evening’s event.

Red Owl Boxing owns and operates the state-of-the-art sports performance facility which features seating for more than 1,500 with a modern flare that includes VIP experiences and unique ringside seating.

The “Owl’s Nest” is a full-service hospitality venue with high-end sound, lighting and screens for a premier in-arena experience. The venue is outfitted with cutting-edge production for seamless streaming and television presentations.

BOX FEST IX Main Card on DAZN at 9 p.m EST/8 p.m. CST

Edward Vazquez (15-2-3, 3 KOs) vs. Daniel Bailey (11-1, 5 KOs)

8-Round Main Event – 135 lbs.

Eridson Garcia (17-1, 11 KOs) vs. Maliek Montgomery (17-0, 16 KOs)

8-Round Co-Main Event – 135 lbs.

Emanuel Moreno (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Luis Alberto Lopez (6-1, 3 KOs)

6-Round Fight – 122 lbs.

Troy Nash (1-0) vs. Roman Reyes (5-0, 4 KO)

4-Round Fight – 126 lbs.

Richard Fernandez (1-0, 1 KO vs. Oscar Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs)

6-Round Fight – 115 lbs.

