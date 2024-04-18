Oscar Valdez to attend Box Fan Expo in Las Vegas

Two-division world champion Oscar Valdez has confirmed that he will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Valdez will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite BOXFANEXPO2024

Valdez will make his first appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Valdez will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star, born in Nogales, Mexico. For more info go to: https://oscarvaldezstore.com/

Valdez joins, Teofimo Lopez, Lennox Lewis, Devin Haney Mia St. John, Edgar Berlanga, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Claressa Shields and Marco Antonio Barrera as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Oscar Valdez

Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) is a two-time Mexican Olympian who captured the WBO featherweight title in 2016 by knocking out Matias Rueda. In February of 2021, and after six successful defenses of his title, Valdez moved up to the junior lightweight division, to challenge Miguel Berchelt who was considered at the time one of the top fighters in the sport. In spectacular fashion, Valdez knocked out Berchelt, thus earning him the WBC world championship title.

On September 10, 2021 Valdez successfully retained his championship belt in a competitive fight against Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição. In a highly anticipated and unification belt showdown, Valdez suffered his first pro loss in a valiant effort against Shakur Stevenson in April 2022. The fighting pride of Nogales bounced back with a unanimous decision win, in a rematch against Adam Lopez in May 2023.

In a warrior type match up, Valdez suffered a decision loss against world champion Emanuel Navarrete last August. Known for his resilient mentality, Valdez came back stronger by winning the interim WBO super featherweight title versus Australian puncher Liam Wilson, which took place on March 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, in front of a pact audience that came out to support Valdez

Past boxing stars that have participated include: Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, David Benavidez, Teofimo Lopez, Andre Ward, Ryan Garcia, Marcos Maidana, Devin Haney, Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr, Fernando Vargas, Rolando Romero, Sergio Martinez, Tim Bradley, Jose Ramirez, Shawn Porter, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Abner Mares, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Floyd Mayweather sr., Claressa Shields, Vinny Paz, Mia St.John, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Seniesa Estrada, Jorge Linares, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris, Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, Michael & Leon Spinks, Brandon Rios, Anthony Dirrell, Danny Jacobs, and many more.

Throughout the next few weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.