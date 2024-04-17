Xander Zayas to face ex-world champ Patrick Teixeira on June 8

Junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas is poised to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend by facing his stiffest challenge yet.

Zayas will take on Brazilian former world champion Patrick Teixeira in a 10-round clash on Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Zayas will look to secure his 19th pro win 19 years after Top Rank initiated its parade weekend tradition when Miguel Cotto defended his junior welterweight crown against Muhammad Abdullaev.

In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, the latest fistic prodigy from Brownsville, Brooklyn, aims to extend his knockout streak against Mexico’s Jose Enrique Vivas.

Zayas-Teixeira and Carrington-Vivas will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK & Ireland.

“This is a great New York City card featuring two young men, Xander Zayas and Bruce Carrington, who are poised to become two of the sport’s biggest stars,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Our Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend cards are always special, and I can’t wait for another raucous atmosphere.”

Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) has been on the path to stardom after signing with Top Rank at 16 and debuting as a pro in October 2019. He captured his first regional title with a TKO win against Elias Espadas in August 2022 and followed up with an eight-round decision against Alexis Salazar that December.

In 2023, he decisioned Ronald Cruz during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend and stopped Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in September. The 21-year-old concluded the year in December with a scintillating fifth-round TKO against Spanish contender Jorge Fortea as the co-feature to the Robeisy Ramirez-Rafael Espinoza main event.

Zayas said, “Representing Puerto Rico on a date in which Boricua culture is celebrated and honored represents a sacred commitment that I have with my people. On June 8, I won’t just be fighting for myself.

I’ll be fighting for each and every Puerto Rican who always perseveres when the going gets tough. This is my first main event and my first fight against a former world champion. And I plan on carrying my flag and making it shine on one of the world’s biggest stages, ‘The Mecca of Boxing.’”

Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) stunned the boxing world by upsetting Carlos Adames to capture the interim WBO junior middleweight world title in November 2019. After being elevated to full champion, the 33-year-old southpaw faced multiple setbacks, losing the title to Argentine powerhouse Brian Castaño in February 2021.

In his subsequent bouts, he was controversially disqualified against Paul Valenzuela in April 2022 and suffered a decision loss against then-unbeaten Russian Magomed Kurbanov that July. Undeterred, Teixeira bounced back with a first-round knockout win against Adrian Perez in November 2022, a second-round stoppage over Carlos Rivero last August and a fourth-round TKO against Edisson Saltarin in March.

Teixeira said, “It took longer than expected, but this fight is finally here. I can’t wait to get in the ring and put the division on notice. I did it once before when I won my world title against Adames on a Top Rank show, and I’m going to do it again with one of their rising stars. Zayas is a great talent, and everyone there will be supporting him during that important weekend. But my experience will make the difference, and I’ll show that on June 8.”

Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs), a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, has rapidly ascended the ranks since turning pro in October 2021. The 27-year-old secured five victories in 2023, including a second-round TKO against former world title challenger Jason Sanchez. In his last outing, he blasted out Bernard Torres with a right hook at The Theater in February. The stoppage went viral and was a SportsCenter Top 10 highlight.

Carrington said, “Vivas should be my toughest opponent to date, but as I do every time I fight in Shu York City, I’m going to put on a crowd-pleasing performance. It’s special to fight in front of the great Puerto Rican fans. I can’t wait for June 8.”

Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs), a tenacious 29-year-old Mexican, enjoyed an undefeated 17-0 run before encountering his first pro defeat at the hands of Ruben Villa in September 2019. He bounced back with a four-fight winning spree, including a 10-round decision over then-unbeaten Carlos Jackson in July 2020 and an eight-round triumph against Louie Coria the following May. Despite a majority points loss to eventual title challenger Eduardo Baez in March 2022, Vivas rebounded with a win over Edy Valencia before losing to Joet Gonzalez last April. In February, he scored a first-round TKO against Jonathan Aguilar.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard will showcase a selection of some of the best rising talents from the East Coast.

Junior middleweight Jahi Tucker (10-1-1, 5 KOs), from Deer Park, New York, looks to respond following a string of setbacks in an eight-rounder versus Quincy LaVallais (17-4-1, 12 KOs). Tucker overcame a tough out in Nikoloz Sekhniashvili last April, dropped a decision to Nicklaus Flaz in July, and fought to a majority draw against Francisco Daniel Veron in December.

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) will see action in an eight-rounder against once-beaten Tarik Zaina (13-1-1, 8 KOs). After going 4-0 in 2023, the Cleveland native made his 2024 debut with a first-round stoppage victory against Paulo Galdino in February.

Unbeaten welterweight Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) will lock horns against Derrick Whitley Jr. (7-4-1) in a six-rounder. Flores, a Bronx native, returns following a fourth-round TKO against Alejandro Munera in March.

Junior lightweight prospect Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) heads to The Theater for a third time to take on Antonio Dunton El Jr. (5-2-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder. Falcon, also a Bronx native, decisioned Edward Ceballos in February.

Team USA heavyweight hopeful Ali Feliz (1-0, 1 KO), from Danbury, Connecticut, makes his second appearance in the paid ranks in a four-round tilt versus Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 2 KOs). Feliz dispatched Anthony Woodson III in only two rounds last Saturday in Corpus Christi, Texas. Isom-Riley last fought on the Teofimo Lopez-Jamaine Ortiz bill in February, stopping Antonio Zepeda in three rounds.

Nisa Rodriguez (1-0), a Golden Gloves champion and NYPD officer, will square off against Jordanne Garcia ( 4-3-3) in a four-round middleweight fight.

Rising flyweight Andy Dominguez (10-1, 6 KOs), who was born in Mexico and raised in The Bronx, will face Cristopher Rios (10-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.