Welsh young stars to feature on McCaskill vs Price

Lauren Price MBE tops a huge night of boxing in the Welsh capital as she challenges Jessica McCaskill for the WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine World Welterweight Titles on Saturday, May 11th, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, BBC Wales in Wales, and Peacock in the USA.

History maker Price, the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, has the opportunity to write her name in the record books again by becoming Wales’ first female world champion when she meets McCaskill at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena.

Price’s homecoming will also provide a platform for the future stars of Welsh boxing, giving some of the country’s hottest home-grown prospects the chance to showcase their skills.

Undefeated featherweight Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) will look to extend his unbeaten run and move into title contention as he steps up in class to face former British champion and WBA #1 contender Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs).

Edwards, from Penygraig, returns to action following a points victory over Brad Foster in Wolverhampton in November and will be boxing in Wales for the first time since a shut-out six-round win over Ruslan Berchuk on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams undercard in Cardiff in February 2022.

Englishman Ward, from County Durham, has had twice as many paid bouts as his Welsh rival. Having suffered his first career defeat in a WBA World Featherweight Title eliminator against Otabek Kholmatibv in 2023, the 29-year-old got back to winning ways with a points victory over Amani Bariki last month.

Edwards is one of three boxers from Gary Lockett’s gym fighting on Price’s undercard with Newport super middleweight Kyran Jones (9-0, 1 KO) and Cardiff super featherweight Kane Shepherd (4-0, 1 KO) also set for action.

26-year-old southpaw Jones will take on fellow unbeaten Welshman Lewis Howell (3-0), also from Newport, and Shepherd, a former ten-time ABA Welsh Champion, will test his skills against Birmingham’s Ishmael Ellis (14-8).

Joining Lockett’s unbeaten trio is Swansea giant Moses Jolly (8-0, 6 KOs), who will look to announce himself on the big stage as he continues his quest to become Wales’ first ever heavyweight world champion.

Plus, undefeated English Super Middleweight Champion Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs), who is proving to be a dangerman in the 168lbs division having claimed the English title versus current British champion Zak Chelli last July before defending the belt with a convincing points win over Germaine Browne in January.

This event is presented in association with official partners bet365, Everlast and Integritas Property Group.

