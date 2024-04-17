Iglesias vs Shvedenko added to Butler vs Volny

While the excitement surrounding the June 6 gala pitting Montrealers Steven ‘Bang Bang’ Butler against Patrice ‘Vicious’ Volny for the WBC Francophone title was already at its peak, Eye of the Tiger is raising the stakes by adding a world championship fight to the evening.

After dazzling Quebec boxing fans last March, EOTTM’s Cuban pride, Osleys Iglesias, will make a comeback at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal to defend his IBO world title against Russian Evgeny Shvedenko in a scheduled 12-round duel presented simultaneously on the Punching Grace and ESPN+ networks.

Osleys Iglesias’s performance (10-0, 9 KOs) in his debut under the Tiger’s banner on March 7th did not go unnoticed among the super-middleweights.

It took him less than a round to dispose of the tough Argentine brawler Marcelo Coceres, who had given trouble to some of the biggest names in the division, including Diego Pacheco, Billy Joe Saunders, and Edgar Berlanga, whom he had knocked down. Currently ranked 9th in the world by the WBC and the prestigious Ring Magazine, ‘El Tornado’ aims to continue his rampage on June 6th to climb to the top of the world rankings.

In line with the stakes, the challenge will rise a notch against Evgeny Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs), who aims to cause the same surprise as in his last outing against world contender Pavel Silyagin, with whom he had a draw. He will also seek revenge against the Cuban boxing school after suffering his only career defeat against William Scull in 2022, in a competitive IBF elimination bout.

Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs), Leïla Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO), Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs), and Jhon Orobio (7-0, 7 KOs) will also be in action on what promises to be an electrifying evening. To date, less than 20% of tickets are still available online on the Ticketmaster network.