Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash set for June 22 in Birmingham, UK

Tyler Denny will defend his European Middleweight Title against former British and Commonwealth Champion Felix Cash at Resorts World Arena Birmingham on Saturday June 22, live worldwide on DAZN.

Denny (18-2-3, 1 KO) ripped the EBU Title from Mateo Signani on a memorable night at the Civic Hall in Wolverhampton last November, stopping the veteran Italian in eight rounds to extend his winning streak to five fights.

Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) hasn’t fought since he decisioned Portugal’s Celso Neves (9-5-2, 2 KOs) on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s IBF Featherweight World Title loss against Luis Alberto Lopez at the Leeds First Direct Arena back in December 2022.

The unbeaten Wokingham man, once regarded as the leading Middleweight in Britain, has since teamed up with renowned coach Adam Booth in Surrey and plans on making up for lost time as he sets his sights on a World Title shot by the end of the year.

Belfast’s Welterweight powerhouse Lewis Crocker (19-0, 11 KOs) looks to extend his unbeaten run when he meets Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker (13-2-1, 5 KOs) in what promises to be an explosive match-up over ten rounds, the bitter Lightweight grudge match between slick Newcastle prospect Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs) and Oxford’s Jordan Flynn (10-0-1, 1 KO) gets a new date and Watford’s Shannon Ryan (7-0) and Newark’s Emma Dolan (6-0, 1 KO) will create history when they become the first women to contest the British Super-Flyweight Title, with Dolan’s Commonwealth Title also on the line.

“I’m buzzing to be defending my European Title and against such a good fighter in Felix Cash,” said Denny. “Add to the fact it’s in Birmingham so the Black Country army will be out in full force to witness a great fight and one that I’m confident of winning.”

“Tyler Denny is a solid professional, but I have no time to lose,” said Cash. “My plan is to get him out of my way as quickly as possible and move on to world level.”

“I’m to be back out so soon,” said Crocker. “Thanks to Matchroom and Conlan Boxing for keeping me busy. I’m looking forward to this fight as I know Walker is the type of guy who’s going to come and meet me in the middle of the ring. He won’t be able to handle my power in his own back garden. I believe I will knock him out.”

“I’m absolutely buzzing for this fight,” said Walker. “I think it was inevitable that me and Lewis would cross paths. I’m not taking him lightly; I know he’s a phenomenal fighter. There’s a reason why he’s rated at number 2 in the UK. I jumped at the opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. A win here puts me another step forwards to where I want to go. I want to be number one in the UK and I want to clean up domestically and then push on for World Titles.”

“I can’t wait to return to the West Midland’s for what promises to be an electric night of boxing at Resorts World Arena Birmingham,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “It’s the long awaited return of former British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Felix Cash under the guidance of new coach Adam Booth, and he jumps straight back in at the deep end against European Champion Tyler Denny. Lewis Crocker against Conah Walker can only be an all out war and bitter rivals Cameron Vuong and Jordan Flynn will finally get it on after all of the trash talk. Shannon Ryan takes another step up when she meets Emma Dolan for the British and Commonwealth Titles. Catch it all live on DAZN.”