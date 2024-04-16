Mauricio Sulaiman column: A packed schedule of fights

I am in London, England, to participate in a press conference with an impressive series of news for the world of boxing.

This coming Saturday, one of the big fights of the year will take place. Our super lightweight world champion, Devin Haney, finally faces his archrival, Ryan García, in the professional boxing ring. They are very much fighters of the modern era, very active and popular on social networks, and already have a long history in boxing. they are the same age: 25 years old. They fought six times in the amateur field (3-3), and as pros, they have been on the verge of facing each other several times. However, the time has come this Saturday, April 20, at the Barclays Center in New York, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and broadcast by DAZN.

Also, this week, we will present the May 5 commemorative belt, which will be awarded to the winner of the fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and his compatriot Jaime Munguía. This belt is a true beauty and will be a spectacular presentation. What culture do you think will be depicted?

Canelo vs. Munguía is one of the great fights of the year. Saúl returned home last year to fight in Mexico after 12 years of becoming a superstar through his exceptional feats. Now, he will face another worthy Mexican rival since the last one was Julio César Chávez Jr. in 2017. Experience vs. youth, greatness vs. hope, technique vs. aggressiveness, legacy vs. glory, and the corners will also play a crucial strategic role since it will be Eddy Reynoso vs. Freddie Roach.

Another mega fight that the very popular, aforementioned one is overshadowing is the battle between one of the best today, champion in four divisions, undefeated and undisputed super bantamweight champion, Naoya “Monster” Inoue, against the Mexican and former world champion in two divisions, Luis “Pantera” Nery. The fight is so important that it will take place in the Tokyo Dome before 55,000 fans. The last fight in that great place was in 1990 when James “Buster” Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson.

Two weeks later, in Saudi Arabia, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the four heavyweight belts, and many other fights are already on the calendar for this wonderful and extraordinary 2024.

I loved hanging out with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz last week. After Coffee Tuesday, we went to eat with the champion and his dad. We were accompanied by the guerito from Tepito, Luis Menendez, a great boxing fan who supports our sport in many ways. Pitbull already crossed that fine line with the overwhelming victory against Rolly Romero. His popularity multiplied, and he is now a champion that people recognize.

I am not exaggerating by mentioning that everyone in the restaurant took a photo with him. It was then that I warned him that it is precisely now where his most difficult fight in life will come. When fame and money arrive come opportunists, temptations, tastes, and everything that elite athletes and personalities experience when entering that invisible bubble. I hope our conversation has been useful to you and that you continue to accept advice from those who love you and seek the best for you in the future.

I admired the way he expressed himself about boxing and the champions. While many tell him he is the best in the world, he rectifies and tells them that the greats have been Ratón Macias, Puas, Zarate, Sal Sánchez, Chávez, and now Canelo, and he says it firmly.