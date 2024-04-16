All-star line-up for 35th Boxing Hall of Fame in June

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, is pleased to announce that the celebrity lineup, including the Class of 2024, Hall of Fame alumni and special guests, continues to grow for 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend set for June 6-9 in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

“The Hall of Fame is thrilled with the incredible lineup of boxing stars who will participate in this year’s Hall of Fame Weekend,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy.

“We can’t wait to welcome them and boxing fans from around the world to Canastota to celebrate the new class of inductees and the Hall of Fame’s 35th Anniversary.”

Among an impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad scheduled to attend include returning Hall of Famers “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin, “The Baby Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, “The Spinks Jinx” Michael Spinks, Ann Wolfe and special guests “Irish” Micky Ward, Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik, “Merciless” Ray Mercer and Kenny Bayless.

The Class of 2024 to be honored includes boxers Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales (posthumous), Michael Moorer, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous), Theresa Kibby (posthumous), trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous).

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024, in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade, and induction ceremony.

This year’s Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Friday Night Fights will be presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, June 7th.

The card is headlined by a must-see main event battle between undefeated Oscar Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) and Geraldo Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) for the WBO Minimumweight Title.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.