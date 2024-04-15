Boxer Willie Limond, 45, dies months after Ricky Burns KO

Willie Limond has suffered a seizure and died seven months after suffering a knockout in a fight against Ricky Burns.

The Scottish warrior fought twice in the last five years but was due to compete again in May. He had 42 wins from his 48 professional fights. During his career, he claimed British, Commonwealth, and European honors but fell short at world level.

Losses to Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, and Erik Morales stopped Limond from ever competing for a bonafide world championship. But just under a month away from his latest bout with Joe Laws, Limond was discovered in his car and rushed to hospital.

Willie Limond dies age 45

Doctors believe Limond suffered a seizure, which many believe could be boxing-related due to repeated blows to the head. Hours before a public workout in Glasgow on April 6, Limond got into difficulty and never recovered. He was pronounced dead on Monday, April 15. nine days after the incident.

Tributes poured in for Limond, who was stopped by former world champion Burns in eight rounds last September at Braehead Arena.

St. Andrews Boxing Club, who organized his latest outing, said: “Everyone at St Andrew’s Sporting Club is shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond.

“Willie was not only a legend of the sport but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake, Drew, Macy, and the rest of the Limond family at this time.”

Tributes

Former opponent Curtis Woodhouse, defeated in 2014 by Limond, stated: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of Willie Limond, a great fighter and a great man. We stayed in touch after our fight and always laughed together. Absolutely gutted. Rest In Peace, champ.”

Another ex-foe and fellow Scottish boxing legend, Alex Arthur, added: “I met this funny hyper Glaswegian lad when I was thirteen years old. I was blown away at how good he was when I saw him box.

“We went on to become very good friends and, of course, ended up fighting each other! It only made us closer friends! Love you, Willie, my man.”

Laws, who was due to trade blows with Limond in weeks, set up a GoFundMe page after hearing the shocking news.

“I am devastated. Listen, my old son, wait for me at the pearly gates, and we can get it on. Can all my supporters and followers skip their morning coffee and chuck in a couple of quid to give this boxing legend the send-off he deserves?”

On the page, Laws added: “Listen, I am no saint, neither a charity worker nor English teacher, but my opponent Willie Limond sadly passed away, and I’m absolutely devastated.

“He was a former [WBU] world champion and wanted to make a better life for his family. Any change can go to his two boys as sponsorship for their boxing career.

“The Limond name lives on to make your old man proud.”

Limond was just 45 years old.

