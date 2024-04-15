Helmand Alekozai vs Digari Mahesh set for WBC Middle East title

Helmand Alekozai will face Digari Mahesh from India on April 19, manager Trifon Petrov confirmed this morning. The eight-round bout will be for the vacant WBC Middle East title.

The fight will take place in La Perle, Dubai, United Arab Emirates as part of a big event promoted by Rahul Suri.

Alekozai (12-0, 5 knockouts) who resides in Toronto, Canada, last fought on January 27th in Dubai, defeating Ibrahim Makubi (10-1-2, 6 knockouts) via 5th round stoppage.

In December of 2023, Alekozai knocked out previously unbeaten Alonso Ceja (12-0, 4 knockouts) in the 3rd round of their 8-round scheduled contest.

Helmand Alekozai is building momentum after a near fatal car accident he suffered in November of 2021. He won 5 fights over the last 12 months since his comeback to boxing.

“I can’t wait to show the world on April 19th that I’m one of the best fighters in my weight class. Winning a WBC Regional title would allow me to enter the world ratings and put me another step closer to achieving my dream of becoming a World Champion,” said Alekozai.

Alekozai is what you call a true road warrior, having fought in 4 different continents and 6 different countries in his 12 fight career.