Thomas LaManna to face Juan Carlos Abreu on June 8

South Jersey’s own Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna is ready to hit camp hard to prepare for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold Middleweight World Title fight against Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Abreu in the main event in a twelve-round bout on Saturday, June 8 at Bally’s Atlantic City.

This World Championship Boxing Event is being promoted by Main Events in association with LaManna’s Rising Star Promotions.

Tickets, priced at $75, $120, $150 and $250, are on sale now.

“I’ve been in the gym a few times a week just keeping in shape, but camp goes full-on beginning Monday. Then the real training begins – lots of conditioning and starting to get the weight down.

“In a couple weeks we ramp it up more when we begin sparring and working the game plan in. I have sparred with Juan Carlos Abreu so I am a little familiar with him knowing that he is a power guy.”

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (37-5, 16 KOs) born and raised in Millville, NJ, just down the road from Atlantic City, is on a seven fight win streak that propelled him onto the world stage.

He is undefeated in Atlantic City, 21 wins, no losses and one draw overall and seven wins with no losses at Bally’s. He made his professional debut in 2011 and has an impressive collection of belts, including the New Jersey State Welterweight Title, World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX title, WBA Fedecentro title, WBA Fedecaribe title and the WBA Fedalatin title.

He has won two titles in AC and made two successful defenses. His string of seven wins began after his 2021 world title fight defeat to Erislandy Lara.

Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (26-7-1, 24 KOs) is from La Romana, Dominican Republic. He is a former World Boxing Council International Super Welterweight Champion and two-time International Boxing Federation Youth Super Lightweight Champion. The heavy-handed Dominican will come into the June 8 title fight having knocked out five of his last seven opponents.