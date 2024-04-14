Serhii Bohachuk receives WBC title in Mexico City

Following his dominant performance in Las Vegas, NV on March 30, Ukrainian Boxing Star Serhii Bohachuk, (24-1, 23 KOs), was welcomed by the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman and WBC Vice-President Alberto Leon for the presentation of his new WBC Interim Super Welterweight title belt at a press conference in Mexico City this past week.

Bohachuk defeated Brian Mendoza by dominant 12-round unanimous decision to earn the title

While in Mexico City for two days, the Los Angeles based fighter also made numerous media rounds and visited Ukrainian soldiers recovering from injuries suffered in the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Bohachuk was accompanied on the trip to Mexico City by his longtime promoter Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions.

Said Bohachuk, “It was a great trip to Mexico City to get my WBC Championship Belt and to meet so many fans and do so many interviews. The Mexican people have a great fighting spirit just like the Ukrainian people.” Among the media interviews Serhii conducted included a visit to the Fox Deportes studios for an on-air nationally televised interview.

Stated Mauricio Sulaiman while presenting Bohachuk with his new title belt, “We are very proud of Serhii Bohachuk, our new Interim World Champion. He is a great Ambassador for the WBC and proudly representing his country of Ukraine. With his character and exciting fighting style, we see more great things for him in the future.”

“It was a tremendous trip for Serhii Bohachuk to Mexico City to officially receive his new World Championship Belt. Serhii was a big hit with the fans and media in Mexico City and did numerous TV and newspaper interviews,” said Tom Loeffler.

“Serhii also got a chance to meet the Ukrainian Ambassador to Mexico as well as two recovering Ukrainian military men. This was especially poignant for Serhii with his brother currently in the Ukrainian military protecting his country. A big thank you to the WBC and President Mauricio Sulaiman for all of their support.”

Bohachuk will return to training under the tutelage of the renowned Manny Robles in anticipation of his next fight announcement.