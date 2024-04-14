Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal press conference

Combat sports superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal kicked off “THE BADDEST TOUR” on Friday night as they went face-to-face at an open to the public event in Las Vegas and predicted fireworks for when they meet in the ring on Saturday, June 1 headlining “LAST MAN STANDING” presented by Fanmio PPV from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Two of sports and entertainment’s biggest personalities, Diaz and Masvidal will square off in a 10-round professional boxing light heavyweight showdown marking the first time two true MMA stars will go toe-to-toe in a boxing ring. They kicked off their four-city press tour Friday night in Las Vegas, with stops ahead in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

The press event also featured the announcement of two undercard showdowns, as MMA legend Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will take on Diaz’s teammate and all-action brawler Chris Avila in a six-round light heavyweight fight, while unbeaten prospects Sean Garcia, the younger brother of boxing star Ryan Garcia, and Amado Vargas, the son of former longtime boxing champion Fernando Vargas, will battle in an eight-round lightweight attraction.

Thousands over the past week have joined the presale to be there to witness this mega event live. General reserved seating and a limited number of VIP Ringside packages featuring unprecedented fighter access and all-inclusive hospitality will be available for purchase via presale.

Here is what the fighters had to say Friday from Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas:

NATE DIAZ

“The first fight is what it is. I’m better, I lost and it was how it was. It got stopped, those were the rules. I’ll fight to the end of time. There’s no stopping me ever. The tank is full now and it was full then.

“I’m training hard as always and staying ready for the next big move. I’m getting ready to rock.

“My tank’s full. I’m gonna try to beat his ass the best I can in this sport and go from there.

“We’re boxing this time, so it’s a whole other sport. It’s a whole new fight we’re getting into.”

JORGE MASVIDAL

“Y’all know what you’re gonna get June 1. Nothing but violence. That’s what I’m gonna deliver.

“I was busy chasing world titles after our first fight, so here we are now in boxing and I can’t wait to get in there and do my thing.

“I don’t think Nate really trained for Jake Paul and I don’t blame him. I don’t think it was his best performance. You know you better get in shape for this one. I’m a good athlete who’s mean. I’m coming to take your head off every time.

“I always felt I was the best boxer to come out of UFC and Nate’s bread and butter is his boxing. So it’s time to roll, I love it.

ANTHONY PETTIS

“Avila is on a winning streak and I’m always down to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. This is nothing new for me.

“He comes to bang. He’s not afraid to exchange. I’m gonna go out there and bite on my mouth piece, so you know it’s gonna be a good one.

“I come from a great training camp with Jorge Capetillo and we’ve trained together for a long time. I’m ready for this next chapter of my career.”

CHRIS AVILA

“Boxing is something that’s natural for me. I’ve got an opportunity in this sport and I’ve been killing it. I’m looking forward to getting in the ring with Anthony.

“This is a really good opportunity. I’m gonna take advantage as much as I can and do what I have to do to get my hand raised.

“I know he’ll be good. He’s got a lot of experience as a former UFC champion. I’m focused on what I showcase in the ring. I’ll be ready for June 1.”

AMADO VARGAS

“We’re here on the big stage and I can’t wait. I know Garcia well from fighting in the amateurs, but it’s a whole new ball game in the pros. I can’t wait for June 1.

“He’s a clown and he has no power. I’m gonna stop him in the later rounds. I have more pro experience and I’m gonna stop him just like how his brother got stopped. His family are quitters.”

SEAN GARCIA

“We’re 1-1 against each other in the amateurs, but he knows I’m 10 times better than him. Deep down inside he knows. I’m gonna knock him out on June 1. His whole family knows that I’m better than him.”