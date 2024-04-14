Muslim Boxer Muhsin Cason speaks at Ramadan fundraiser

Recently, undefeated cruiserweight boxer Muhsin “The Muslim Boxer” Cason (12-0, 8 KOs) shared his inspirational journey and message of unity at the Peach Academy’s Ramadan fundraiser in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cason captivated the audience with his profound insights into the significance of Ramadan, the integration of God into his journey, and the struggles faced by injustices, particularly in Palestine.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. Muhsin Cason eloquently articulated the joy and spiritual fulfillment that Ramadan brings to individuals and communities, emphasizing its transformative power and the importance of self-reflection and compassion.

Reflecting on his boxing career, Cason shared how his faith in his religion has been the cornerstone of his success. “My journey in boxing has been guided by my faith in Allah,” said Cason. “It’s not just about winning fights…it’s about representing my faith and community with dignity and respect.”

During his keynote address, Cason also highlighted the struggles faced by Palestinians and underscored the importance of unity under God. He urged the audience to stand in solidarity with those facing oppression and injustice, emphasizing the role of faith in fostering compassion and empathy.

Cason’s advisor, Amer Abdallah, expressed his pride in Cason’s commitment to supporting his community outside of the ring. “I am incredibly proud of Muhsin and the positive impact he continues to make both inside and outside of the ring,” said Abdallah. “His dedication to his faith and community is truly admirable, and I have no doubt that he will continue to inspire people around the world of all faiths with his actions.”

Muhsin Cason is gearing up to return to the ring on April 27, 2024, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. He will face DeShon Webster (12-7-3, 6 KOs) in a scheduled 6-round bout. As he prepares for his upcoming fight, Cason remains focused on representing his faith and community with pride and determination.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to share my journey and message of unity at the Peach Academy’s Ramadan fundraiser,” continued Cason. “Ramadan reminds us of the importance of faith, compassion, and solidarity, and I am honored to have been a part of such a meaningful event.”